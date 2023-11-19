Indian sports news wrap, November 19

SHOOTING
National shooting championship results
Olympian and multiple World Cup gold medallist, 22-year-old Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar was dominant in winning the 50-metre rifle 3-position gold in the 66th National shooting championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Sunday.
Aishwary, who had topped qualification with 593, shot 463.7 in the final, to beat Olympic quota winner Swapnil Kusale by 3.6 points.
Vedant Waghmare got the bronze ahead of Olympian Chain Singh. He also bagged the junior bronze behind Deependra Shekhawat and Nikhil Tanwar.
The other Olympic quota winner Akhil Sheoran qualified with 586 and did not shoot the final.
The results:
- Kamesh Srinivasan
POLO
Girdhari Cup results
Abhimanyu Pathak shot five goals to guide Vimal Arion Achievers to a 6-5 victory over Jindal Panther in the final of the Girdhari Cup polo tournament at the Jaipur Polo ground here on Sunday. He was adjudged the ‘most valuable player’.
Mare Garneda was declared the ‘best polo pony’.
The results: (final):
- Kamesh Srinivasan
BADMINTON
Krishna Khaitan junior tournament results
Pranauv Ram beat top seed Dhruv Negi 21-16, 21-14 in the under-19 boys semifinals of the Yonex-Sunrise All India 30th Krishna Khaitan junior badminton tournament at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex on Sunday.
In the final, Pranauv will play Lalthazuala H. The girls final will be between the top two seeds, Anmol Kharb and Tanvi Sharma.
The results:
- Kamesh Srinivasan
TENNIS
Jeevan and Vijay Sundar lose doubles final at Challenger tennis tournament in Sweden.
Top seeds Julian Cash of Britain and Bart Stevens of Holland beat second seeds Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-7(7), 6-4, [10-7] in the doubles final of the €73,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Danderyd, Sweden.
The champion team won 75 ATP points and €4,250. The runner-up, 50 points and €2,450.
- Kamesh Srinivasan
