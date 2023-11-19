Indian sports news wrap, November 19

SHOOTING

National shooting championship results

Olympian and multiple World Cup gold medallist, 22-year-old Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar was dominant in winning the 50-metre rifle 3-position gold in the 66th National shooting championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Sunday.

Aishwary, who had topped qualification with 593, shot 463.7 in the final, to beat Olympic quota winner Swapnil Kusale by 3.6 points.

Vedant Waghmare got the bronze ahead of Olympian Chain Singh. He also bagged the junior bronze behind Deependra Shekhawat and Nikhil Tanwar.

The other Olympic quota winner Akhil Sheoran qualified with 586 and did not shoot the final.

The results: 50m rifle 3-position: Men: 1. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 463.7 (593); 2. Swapnil Kusale 460.1 (589); 3. Vedant Waghmare 448.1 (589). Junior men: 1. Deependra Singh Shekhawat 459.4 (582); 2. Nikhil Tanwar 458. (585); 3. Vedant Waghmare 444.9 (589).

- Kamesh Srinivasan

POLO

Girdhari Cup results

Abhimanyu Pathak shot five goals to guide Vimal Arion Achievers to a 6-5 victory over Jindal Panther in the final of the Girdhari Cup polo tournament at the Jaipur Polo ground here on Sunday. He was adjudged the ‘most valuable player’.

Mare Garneda was declared the ‘best polo pony’.

The results: (final): Vimal Arion Achievers 6 (Abhimanyu Pathak 5, Hurr Ali) bt Jindal Panther 5 (Simran Shergill 2, Siddhanth Sharma 2, Dino Dhankar).

- Kamesh Srinivasan

BADMINTON

Krishna Khaitan junior tournament results

Pranauv Ram beat top seed Dhruv Negi 21-16, 21-14 in the under-19 boys semifinals of the Yonex-Sunrise All India 30th Krishna Khaitan junior badminton tournament at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex on Sunday.

In the final, Pranauv will play Lalthazuala H. The girls final will be between the top two seeds, Anmol Kharb and Tanvi Sharma.

The results: Under-19 boys (semifinals): Pranauv Ram bt Dhruv Negi 21-16, 21-14; Lalthazuala H bt Sanskar Saraswat 21-16, 11-21, 21-17; Quarterfinals: Dhruv bt Aditya Tripathi 21-16, 21-12; Pranauv bt Rohan Kumar 21-17, 21-23, 21-19; Sanskar bt Harshit Tomar 21-10, 21-10; Lalthazuala bt Bhuvan Singh 21-18, 21-16. Doubles (semifinals): Rohan Kumar & Rahul Batti bt Bhavya Chhabra & Param Choudhary 21-12, 22-20; Mayank Rana & Sanskar Saraswat bt Vansh Dev & Ayaaz Malik 21-15, 21-12. Under-19 girls (semifinals): Anmol Kharb bt Rijul Saini 21-7, 21-8; Tanvi Sharma bt Medhavi Nagar 21-6, 21-15; Quarterfinals: Anmol bt Tanvi Patri 21-8, 21-10; Rijul bt Navya Kanderi 20-22, 21-15, 22-20; Medhavi Nagar bt Muskan Sangwan 20-22, 21-15, 21-10; Tanvi bt Surya Charisma 21-16, 21-15. Doubles (semifinals): Vennala K & Anmol Kharb bt Gayatri Rawat & Mansa Rawat 21-14, 21-11; Taarini Suri & Shravani Walekar bt Zenith Abhigail & Durga Kandrapu 16-21, 21-12, 21-8. Mixed doubles (semifinals): Bhavya Chhabra & Manya Raihan bt Divyansh Rawat & Dianka Wakiia 21-15, 21-12; Bharath Sanjai & Pravandhika bt Mayank Rana & Jiya Rawat 21-17, 14-21, 21-19.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS

Jeevan and Vijay Sundar lose doubles final at Challenger tennis tournament in Sweden.

Top seeds Julian Cash of Britain and Bart Stevens of Holland beat second seeds Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-7(7), 6-4, [10-7] in the doubles final of the €73,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Danderyd, Sweden.

The champion team won 75 ATP points and €4,250. The runner-up, 50 points and €2,450.

- Kamesh Srinivasan