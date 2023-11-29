Indian sports news wrap, November 29

TENNIS
ITF junior tennis: Laxmisiri Dandu knocks out top seed Malika Amirgalieva
Laxmisiri Dandu knocked out top seed Malika Amirgalieva of Kazakhstan 7-5, 7-5 in the girls pre-quarterfinals of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Tuesday.
In the quarterfinals, Laxmisiri will challenge the national junior champion Aishwarya Jadhav.
In another match, Aishi Bisht beat second seed Yasmin Vvlrova of Slovakia 6-2, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal against Ariana Gogulina of Kazakhstan.
In the boys section, Samarth Sahita sailed past second seed Kazuma Kimura of Japan to set up a quarterfinal against Rethin Pranav, the champion of the last tournament.
The results (pre-quarterfinals)
-Team Sportstar
ITF Women’s Tennis: Top seed Vaidehi beats Vaishnavi Adkar
Top seed Vaidehi Chaudhari had to fight her way past Vaishnavi Adkar 6-7(1), 6-2, 7-5, saving two match points, in the first round of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Ahmedabad City Foundation courts on Tuesday.
Vaidehi trailed 1-5 in the third set, and survived the match points to reel off six games on the trot to pull through for a dramatic victory. She will play Soha Sadiq in the pre-quarterfinals.
In another match, Sravya Shivani beat eighth seed Smriti Bhasin for the loss of five games to set up a second round against Tanisha Kashyap.
The results (first round)
-Team Sportstar
SHOOTING
National shotgun championship: Ananjeet wins skeet gold
Anantjeet Singh Naruka was in fine form as he beat Munek Battula 58-55 to clinch the skeet gold medal in the 66th National shotgun championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Tuesday.
Anantjeet had earlier topped qualification with 123 out of 125, as he missed one bird each in the third and fourth rounds.
Olympian Angad Vir Singh Bajwa shot 119 and missed the shoot-off to Arjun Thakur for a berth in the final, after a four-way tie for the last spot.
Ganemat Sekhon beat Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala 56-55 for the women’s gold. Sanjana Sood took the bronze ahead of Areeba Khan, Darshna Rathore and Maheshwari Chauhan. Karttiki Singh Shaktawat (116) missed the final in the shoot-off, while former champion Rashmmi Rathore missed the final berth by one point.
The results
-Team Sportstar
SQUASH
Northern India Squash Championship: Avalokit knocks out top seed Meyyappan in U-19 boys semis
Avalokit Singh knocked out top seed L Meyyappan 11-2, 11-4, 9-11, 12-10 in the under-19 boys semifinals of the Northern India squash championship at the Delhi Gymkhana Club courts here on Tuesday.
In the final, Avalokit will play Karan Yadav.
In the under-19 girls semifinals, Unnati Tripathi beat second seed Dhritih Kandpal 11-3, 11-5, 11-2. She will face top seed Chhavi Saran in the final.
In the men’s over-50 event, Vikas Nayar beat top seed Anuj Kalia 11-4, 3-11, 11-1, 11-8 to set up a title clash against Navneet Narain.
The results (semifinals)
-Team Sportstar
HOCKEY
Nehru women’s hockey tournament: Hockey Odisha beat Khelo India Centre
Hockey Odisha beat Khelo India Centre, Bilaspur, 4-0 in a league match of the SNBP 2nd Nehru women’s hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Tuesday.
The results (league):
Hockey Odisha 4 (Neha Lakra, Kamla Singh, Manisha Oram, Puja Sahoo) bt Khelo India Centre, Bilaspur, 0.
RSPB 5 (Navjot Kaur, Shilpi Dabas, Preeti Dubey, Devika Sen, Lalrindiki) bt HFB Academy, Chhatera, 1 (Sadhna Sengar).
-Team Sportstar
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian sports news wrap, November 29
- Is it me or is it the car: Seven-time world champion Hamilton admits having self-doubt at times
- Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 HIGHLIGHTS, Round 4: Karnataka, TN, Mumbai, Saurashtra, Bengal register wins
- Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vineet, Rajat ensure Services’ five-wicket win against Hyderabad
- VHT 2023-24: Chhattisgarh’s Shashank Singh becomes first Indian to record 150, five wickets in a List A match
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE