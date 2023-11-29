Indian sports news wrap, November 29

TENNIS

ITF junior tennis: Laxmisiri Dandu knocks out top seed Malika Amirgalieva

Laxmisiri Dandu knocked out top seed Malika Amirgalieva of Kazakhstan 7-5, 7-5 in the girls pre-quarterfinals of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Tuesday.

In the quarterfinals, Laxmisiri will challenge the national junior champion Aishwarya Jadhav.

In another match, Aishi Bisht beat second seed Yasmin Vvlrova of Slovakia 6-2, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal against Ariana Gogulina of Kazakhstan.

In the boys section, Samarth Sahita sailed past second seed Kazuma Kimura of Japan to set up a quarterfinal against Rethin Pranav, the champion of the last tournament.

The results (pre-quarterfinals) Boys: Kriish Tyagi bt Maximus Wong (Sgp) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3); Aarjun Pandit bt Vishal Prakash 6-7(20), 6-0, 1-0 (retired); Hiromasa Koyama (Jpn) bt Egor Shcherbakov 2-6, 7-5, 6-3; Aleksandar Daskalovic (Srb) bt Bushan Haobam 4-6, 7-5, 6-1; Juan Kim (Kor) bt Dhiraj Reddy 6-3, 6-4; Cahir Warik bt Nikita NIkolenko (Kaz) 7-5, 6-4; Rethin Pranav bt Pavel Skvortcov 6-3, 6-0; Samarth Sahita bt Kazuma Kimura (Jpn) 6-4, 6-3. Girls: Laxmisiri Dandu bt Malika Amirgalieva (Kaz) 7-5, 7-5; Aishwarya Jadhav bt Aakruti Sonkusare 7-5, 1-6, 6-3; Aradhyaa Verma bt Leila Akhmetova 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; Rishitha Basireddy bt Aanya Choubey 6-2, 6-0; Eva Khrustaleva bt Jannar Chiripal 4-6, 6-0, 6-0; Sohini Mohanty bt Mahi Khore 6-2, 6-4; Ariana Gogulina bt Diva Ramesh 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-2; Aishi Bisht bt Yasmin Vavrova (Svk) 6-2, 6-3

-Team Sportstar

ITF Women’s Tennis: Top seed Vaidehi beats Vaishnavi Adkar

Top seed Vaidehi Chaudhari had to fight her way past Vaishnavi Adkar 6-7(1), 6-2, 7-5, saving two match points, in the first round of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Ahmedabad City Foundation courts on Tuesday.

Vaidehi trailed 1-5 in the third set, and survived the match points to reel off six games on the trot to pull through for a dramatic victory. She will play Soha Sadiq in the pre-quarterfinals.

In another match, Sravya Shivani beat eighth seed Smriti Bhasin for the loss of five games to set up a second round against Tanisha Kashyap.

The results (first round) Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Vaishnavi Adkar 6-7(1), 6-2, 7-5; Soha Sadiq bt Sharmada Balu 6-3, 6-3; Saumya Vig bt Yashaswini Panwar 6-4, 6-4; Anastasia Sukhotina bt Priyanshi Bhandari 6-4, 3-6, 6-0; Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bt Akanksha NItture 6-0, 6-1; Sonal Patil bt Gurmanat Kaur Sandhu (Aus) 6-4, 6-0; Suhitha Maruri bt Anjali Rathi 6-4, 5-5 (retired); Humera Baharmus bt Elena Jamshidi (Den) 7-5, 6-4; Antonia Schmidt (GEr) bt Kundali Majgaine 6-4, 6-1; Sandeepti Singh Rao bt Lakshmi Prabha 6-2, 1-6, 6-0; Sejal Bhutada bt Divya Bhardwaj 7-5, 6-3; Ekaterina Yashina bt Madhurima Sawant 6-4, 6-2; Sravya Shivani bt Smriti Bhasin 6-1, 6-4; Tanisha Kashyap bt Paavanii Paathak 6-3, 6-1; Demi Tran (Ned) bt Yubrani Banerjee 7-6(5), 6-1; Diletta Cherubini (Ita) bt Dhara Thakor 6-0, 6-0.

-Team Sportstar

SHOOTING

National shotgun championship: Ananjeet wins skeet gold

Anantjeet Singh Naruka was in fine form as he beat Munek Battula 58-55 to clinch the skeet gold medal in the 66th National shotgun championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Tuesday.

Anantjeet had earlier topped qualification with 123 out of 125, as he missed one bird each in the third and fourth rounds.

Olympian Angad Vir Singh Bajwa shot 119 and missed the shoot-off to Arjun Thakur for a berth in the final, after a four-way tie for the last spot.

Ganemat Sekhon beat Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala 56-55 for the women’s gold. Sanjana Sood took the bronze ahead of Areeba Khan, Darshna Rathore and Maheshwari Chauhan. Karttiki Singh Shaktawat (116) missed the final in the shoot-off, while former champion Rashmmi Rathore missed the final berth by one point.

The results Skeet: Men: 1. Anantjeet Singh Naruka 58 (123); 2. Munek Battula 55 (121); 3. Bhavtegh Singh Gill 45 (119). Women: 1. Ganemat Sekhon 56 (116); 2. Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala 55 (119); 3. Sanjana Sood 44 (115).

-Team Sportstar

SQUASH

Northern India Squash Championship: Avalokit knocks out top seed Meyyappan in U-19 boys semis

Avalokit Singh knocked out top seed L Meyyappan 11-2, 11-4, 9-11, 12-10 in the under-19 boys semifinals of the Northern India squash championship at the Delhi Gymkhana Club courts here on Tuesday.

In the final, Avalokit will play Karan Yadav.

In the under-19 girls semifinals, Unnati Tripathi beat second seed Dhritih Kandpal 11-3, 11-5, 11-2. She will face top seed Chhavi Saran in the final.

In the men’s over-50 event, Vikas Nayar beat top seed Anuj Kalia 11-4, 3-11, 11-1, 11-8 to set up a title clash against Navneet Narain.

The results (semifinals) Boys: Under-19: Avalokit Singh bt L Meyyappan 11-2, 11-4, 9-11, 12-10; Karan Yadav bt Kushal Vir Singh 11-6, 13-11, 11-5. Under-17: Aryaveer Dewan bt Abhiraj Singh 11-1, 11-1, 11-3; Yusha Nafees bt Kavin Sood 12-14, 11-9,11-9, 11-5. Under-15: Agastya Bansal bt Raghav Vashishtha 11-9, 11-5, 11-5; Savir Sood bt Adithya K 11-8, 11-8, 11-7. Under-13: Akshat Singhal bt Fareed Andrabi 13-11, 11-8, 11-7; Devansh Agrawal bt Atharv Vasishta 11-8, 11-7, 11-6. Under-11: Dhairya Gogia bt Vihaan Chandhok 9-11, 5-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-8; Amarya Bajaj bt Viaan Khemani 11-6, 11-7, 11-9. Girls: Under-19: Chhavi Saran bt Chitrangda Goel 11-5, 12-10, 11-9; Unnati Tripathi bt Dhritih Kandpal 11-3, 11-5, 11-2. Under-17:Navya Sundararajan bt Kavya Sood 11-1, 11-3, 11-4; Sehar Nayar bt Aradhya Porwal 11-9, 11-4, 8-11, 11-9. Under-15: Kaashvi Mangal bt Devashree Arora 10-12, 11-7, 11-3, 3-11, 11-8; Fabiha Nafees bt Anya Sood 11-3, 9-11, 4-11, 11-9, 11-7. Under-13: Anika Kalanki bt Tarini Mirdha 11-5, 11-7, 11-4; Gauri Jaiswal bt Chhavi Panchal 11-4, 11-2, 11-5. Under-11: Aradhana Singh bt Alia Kankaria 11-3, 11-3, 11-8; Swara Trehan bt Aadhya Grover 11-6, 11-9, 11-5. Men Over-35: Prateek Chalia bt Vikas Kumar 11-6, 11-5, 11-5; Dhruv Dhawan bt Udit Pat Singhania 11-5, 11-4, 11-5. Over-50: Vikas Nayar bt Anuj Kalia 11-4, 3-11, 11-1, 11-8; Navneet Narain bt KJ Singh 11-0, 11-3, 11-2.

-Team Sportstar

HOCKEY

Nehru women’s hockey tournament: Hockey Odisha beat Khelo India Centre

Hockey Odisha beat Khelo India Centre, Bilaspur, 4-0 in a league match of the SNBP 2nd Nehru women’s hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Tuesday.

The results (league):

Hockey Odisha 4 (Neha Lakra, Kamla Singh, Manisha Oram, Puja Sahoo) bt Khelo India Centre, Bilaspur, 0.

RSPB 5 (Navjot Kaur, Shilpi Dabas, Preeti Dubey, Devika Sen, Lalrindiki) bt HFB Academy, Chhatera, 1 (Sadhna Sengar).

-Team Sportstar