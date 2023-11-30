Indian sports news wrap, November 30

KABADDI

U Mumba unveils PKL Season 10 Jersey in the presence of players and Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal

In a glittering ceremony on Wednesday, U Mumba brought together the power of sport and entertainment on one stage to celebrate and unveil the landmark Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 U Mumba Jersey in the presence of Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal and the squad members at the META India studios in Mumbai.

U Mumba is geared up for an exhilarating season ahead. Designed with careful consideration and attention to detail, the new jersey serves as a powerful statement of the team’s commitment to excellence, and unity, capturing the enduring spirit and resilience of Mumbai that the U Mumba team stands for.

“Interwoven with elements that encapsulate the heart and soul of Mumbai city, the jersey captures the energy, diversity, hustle and indomitable spirit of the melting pot of people that Mumbai represents. Each thread tells a story, echoing the pulse of a city that never sleeps, and the relentless pursuit of excellence that defines U Mumba,” said Suhail Chandhok, CEO of U Mumba.

One of the key striking features of the jersey is the representation of the ocean, a homage to the original inhabitants of Mumbai, the Koli community and to the element of water that forms the essence of Mumbai, a City of Seven Islands.

The team also announced local (Mumbai) icon player, Girish Ernak as the Spirit of Mumba Captain, who is specially assigned the task of nurturing young talents in the side from various parts of the country and ensuring the positive spirit of U Mumba is always intact through the ups and downs of the competitive season.

Follow U Mumba’s journey in the Pro Kabaddi League and witness the team wearing their hearts on their sleeves, quite literally, with the unveiling of this exceptional new jersey on our social media handles.

-Team Sportstar