MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, November 30

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on November 30.

Published : Nov 30, 2023 13:39 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar

KABADDI

U Mumba unveils PKL Season 10 Jersey in the presence of players and Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal

In a glittering ceremony on Wednesday, U Mumba brought together the power of sport and entertainment on one stage to celebrate and unveil the landmark Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 U Mumba Jersey in the presence of Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal and the squad members at the META India studios in Mumbai.

U Mumba is geared up for an exhilarating season ahead. Designed with careful consideration and attention to detail, the new jersey serves as a powerful statement of the team’s commitment to excellence, and unity, capturing the enduring spirit and resilience of Mumbai that the U Mumba team stands for.

“Interwoven with elements that encapsulate the heart and soul of Mumbai city, the jersey captures the energy, diversity, hustle and indomitable spirit of the melting pot of people that Mumbai represents. Each thread tells a story, echoing the pulse of a city that never sleeps, and the relentless pursuit of excellence that defines U Mumba,” said Suhail Chandhok, CEO of U Mumba.

One of the key striking features of the jersey is the representation of the ocean, a homage to the original inhabitants of Mumbai, the Koli community and to the element of water that forms the essence of Mumbai, a City of Seven Islands.

The team also announced local (Mumbai) icon player, Girish Ernak as the Spirit of Mumba Captain, who is specially assigned the task of nurturing young talents in the side from various parts of the country and ensuring the positive spirit of U Mumba is always intact through the ups and downs of the competitive season.

Follow U Mumba’s journey in the Pro Kabaddi League and witness the team wearing their hearts on their sleeves, quite literally, with the unveiling of this exceptional new jersey on our social media handles.

-Team Sportstar

Related Topics

ProKabaddi League /

PKL 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, November 30
    Team Sportstar
  2. With their Olympic dreams shattered, Indian compound archers look to make peace with reality
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. I-League players approached for match manipulation: AIFF
    Team Sportstar
  4. Allyson Felix, Inbee Park among 32 athlete candidates at Paris Olympics in IOC membership vote
    AP
  5. Arthur Fils and Hamad Medjedovic maintain winning starts at Next Gen Finals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, November 30
    Team Sportstar
  2. Allyson Felix, Inbee Park among 32 athlete candidates at Paris Olympics in IOC membership vote
    AP
  3. British Gymnastics bans coaches from weighing young athletes
    AFP
  4. France 2030, Salt Lake City 2034 are preferred Winter Games bids - IOC
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 29
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, November 30
    Team Sportstar
  2. With their Olympic dreams shattered, Indian compound archers look to make peace with reality
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. I-League players approached for match manipulation: AIFF
    Team Sportstar
  4. Allyson Felix, Inbee Park among 32 athlete candidates at Paris Olympics in IOC membership vote
    AP
  5. Arthur Fils and Hamad Medjedovic maintain winning starts at Next Gen Finals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment