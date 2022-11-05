Indian sports wrap, November 5: Manika-Sathiyan pair reaches mixed doubles final at WTT Contender in Slovenia

TABLE TENNIS

WTT Contender Nova Gorica: Sathiyan-Manika pair reaches mixed doubles final

Indian mixed doubles pair of Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and Manika Batra reached the final of the WTT Contender event in Nova Gorica, Slovenia on Friday.

Sathiyan and Manika won 3-2 (11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 9-11, 12-10) against the Hungarian pair of Dora Madarasz and Nandor Ecseki in the semifinal.

In the summit clash, the Indians will face Lim Jonghoon and Shin Yubin of Korea on Saturday.

Before her mixed doubles final, Manika will partner Archana Kamath in the women’s doubles semifinal against Doo Hoi Kem and Zhu Chengzhu of Hong Kong, China.

- Team Sportstar