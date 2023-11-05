MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, November 5

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on November 5.

Published : Nov 05, 2023 18:18 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Dhiraj Bommadevara at the Asian Games 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Dhiraj Bommadevara at the Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE PHOTO: Dhiraj Bommadevara at the Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

GOLF

Sachin Baisoya plays a flawless final round to emerge champion at Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational Tournament

Delhi’s Sachin Baisoya played a flawless final round of five-under 67 to outclass his nearest rivals and take home the trophy at the Rs 1.5 crore Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational Tournament in Chandigarh on Sunday.

Baisoya (66-68-71-67), who was overnight second and three off the lead, produced three birdies and an eagle in round four to end up with a tournament total of 16-under 272.

The 28-year-old Sachin, who bagged his second career title and also his second of the season, walked away with the winning cheque worth Rs 22,50,000 that moved him up from third to second position in the PGTI Ranking.

The pro from the Delhi Golf Club now has season’s earnings of Rs 63,46,666. On the PGTI Ranking, Baisoya trails close friend Om Prakash (Leader) by nearly Rs 21 lakh.

- PTI

ARCHERY

Asian Archery Championships: B. Dhiraj best among Indians in qualification round

B. Dhiraj scored 682 points to take the fourth spot in the recurve men’s qualification round on the opening day of the Asian archery championships, an Olympic qualifying event, in Bangkok on Sunday.

Dhiraj, placed behind three Koreans, was followed by Tarundeep Rai (sixth), Pravin Jadhav (16th) and Tushar Shelke (35th).

The men’s team totalled 2027 points to secure the second position after top-ranked Korea (2061).

The women’s qualification round was suspended midway through the competition due to heavy rain and storm. It will resume on Monday morning.

Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Tisha Punia and Simranjeet Kaur were in ninth, 12th, 21st and 25th spots respectively at the halfway stage.

The results: Qualification round:
Recurve: Men: Individual: B. Dhiraj (4th, 682), Tarundeep Rai (6th, 678), Pravin Jadhav (16th, 667), Tushar Shelke (35th, 656); Team: India (2nd, 2027).

- Y.B. Sarangi

