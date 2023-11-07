MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, November 7

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on November 7.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 18:31 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mithun Mukherjee and Nabil Edgtton, the champions of the ProAm event at the HCL bridge championship in Delhi.
Mithun Mukherjee and Nabil Edgtton, the champions of the ProAm event at the HCL bridge championship in Delhi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Mithun Mukherjee and Nabil Edgtton, the champions of the ProAm event at the HCL bridge championship in Delhi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on November 7.

BRIDGE

HCL International Championship: Nabil, Mithun win ProAm pairs title

Nabil Edgtton and Mithun Mukherjee won the HCL ProAm pairs title with 72 match points in the climax of the 20th HCL International bridge championship here on Monday.

The champion pair collected a cheque of Rs.6,00,000. Debabrata Majumder and Sudhir Aggarwal finished second and pocketed a cash prize of four lakh rupees.

There were prizes up to the 12th spot, from a total purse of 20 lakh for the ProAm event.

The main tournament had carried a total prize of Rs.2.6 crore, the biggest in world bridge.

The ProAm is a new concept, attempted in a bid to popularise the game, giving a chance for the amateurs to experience the game with the professionals.

In fact, there was a bidding for the professionals, who were successfully secured for bids ranging from Rs.12,000 to Rs.50,000.

The presence of many foreign players was a major attraction this time, and that included Zia Mahmood of the USA. Part of the entry fee from the ProAm event goes to junior development fund. Through the fund, support is extended to junior players for training and participation in national and international events.

Zia Mahmood in partnership with Mukund Jagannathan finished 11th, while Michael Whibley and Arjun Sawhny placed ninth, one rung ahead of Kiran Nadar and B Satyanarayana.

The results:
Pro-Am pairs: 1. Nabil Edgtton & Mithun Mukherjee 72; 2. Debabrata Majumder & Sudhir Aggarwal 63; 3. Jacek Pszczola & Vikrant Mehta 56; 4. Raju Tolani & Arun Bapat 42; 5. Vladmir Mihov & Kaushik Mukherjee 32; 6. Boye Brogeland & Ashok Goel 30.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

