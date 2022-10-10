FOOTBALL

Chennai Kaalpandhu League begins, Chennai Lions beat White Spartans in girls’ match

CHENNAI: Chennai Kaalpandhu League, a weeklong football tournament for under-13 kids from government schools, was flagged off on Monday at the YMCA College of Physical Education, Nandanam.

This is the second edition of the competition that has returned after the pandemic.

The first day saw six under-13 boys’ and girls’ government school teams play against each other in six 40-minute games.

Chennai Lions (boys) was up against White Spartans (boys) in the first match of the day that ended in a goalless draw. All the matches will be played in a round-robin format with the finals scheduled on October 15.

Scores from Day 1:

Boys: White Spartans 0-0 Chennai Lions; Kids FC 0-4 Team Red; Evergreen FC 1-0 Yellow Tigers

Girls: White Spartans 0-2 Chennai Lions; Kids FC 0-3 Team Red; Evergreen FC 0-0 Yellow Tigers

- Nigamanth P

Subroto Cup: Jharkhand’s Zila School beats Tripura Sports School

NEW DELHI: Jagarnath Tiu struck the match-winner in the 34th minute to help Zila School, Chaibasa, West Singhum, Jharkhand, beat Tripura Sports School, Agartala, 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the 61st Subroto Cup inter-school football tournament at the Ambedkar Stadium.

In the semifinals, the Zila School will play Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector-37B, Chandigarh at 1.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The second semifinal will follow between CT Higher Secondary School, Mayang, Imphal and Pilgrim Higher Secondary School, Dimapur, Nagaland.

The results (quarterfinals):

CT HSS, Mayang, Imphal, Manipur (Bhaskar, Bolnao, Monex, Monis) bt Govt. Haulawng HS, Lunglei, Mizoram, (Stain Lalthneela) 4-1.

Pilgrim HSS, Dimapur, Nagaland (Tongtinlen, Shotok) bt St. Anthony’s HSS, Shillong, Meghalaya (Blanag Shangain, J Ynwa) 2-2; 5-4 (penalties).

Zila School Chaibasa, West Singhum, Jharkhand (Jagarnath Tiu) bt Tripura Sports School, Agartala, 1-0.

Govt. Model SSS, Sector-37B, Chandigarh (Lemmet 2, Tarshveft) bt MIC EMHSS, Athanikkal, Malappuram, Kerala (MD Adhnan), 3-1.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

SHOOTING

Shotgun World Championship: Raiza, Anant Jeet place 25th in mixed skeet

NEW DELHI: The duo of Raiza Dhillon and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka shot a combined score of 137 and placed 25th in mixed skeet in the Shotgun World Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on Monday.

The other Indian pair of Maheshwari Chauhan and Mairaj Ahmad Khan mustered 134 and placed 32nd.

The top six teams that shot in the range of 143 to 146 qualified for the medal round.

Earlier, in individual skeet, Gurjoat Khangura (117), Mairaj (117) and Anant (116) finished 51st, 54th and 65th respectively, in a field of 122.

In women’s skeet, Maheshwari (113), Darshna Rathore (112) and Raiza (110) placed 29th, 31st and 35th respectively, from among 61 shooters.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

MOTORSPORT

As many as seven Indian drivers qualified for the Stage-2 of the FIA Rally Star Asia-Pacific Finals following preliminary runs at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai on Monday. In all, 25 competitors advanced to the next round.

Delhi’s 24-year old Harkrishan Wadia was the quickest among the Indian qualifiers, clocking a best lap of 49.40 seconds over a 900-metre tarmac course in his second run which was an improvement over 49.90 that he did in the first timed outing.

The seven Indians, out of 16 home aspirants, who advanced to Stage-2 are: Harkrishan Wadia (Delhi), Jasmehar Jubbal (Faridabad), Jeremy Miller (Bengaluru), Arnav Pratap Singh (Delhi), Tarushi Vikram (Chikkamagaluru), Pragati Gowda (Bengaluru) and Vedant Jouhari (Bengaluru).

The 40 qualifiers form nine countries of the Asia-Pacific region were divided into seven groups, each given one recce run and two timed outings with the best timed lap taken into account for classification. The top three from each group, along with four other fastest drivers across all groups, progressed to Stage-2 which will be run at the same venue on Tuesday when 12 finalists for the Wednesday’s final round will be chosen based on their performance.

The winners of the Asia-Pacific region will be announced on Wednesday, October 12, after all drivers have been interviewed by a four-member Jury.

The winner of the FIA Rally Star Asia-Pacific Final will represent the region in the 2023 FIA Rally Star Training Season.

At the end of 2023, the best four FIA Rally Star Team members are rewarded with a season in the FIA Junior WRC Championship in 2024. For 2025, three drivers move into a second Junior WRC season. And if one of the FIA Rally Star Team members wins the title, they secure a WRC2 campaign in a Rally2 car for 2026 with a Rally1 drive their next target.