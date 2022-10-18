Indian sports news wrap, October 18

BADMINTON

BWF World Jr Mixed Team C’ships: India beats Iceland, loses to China

India thrashed Iceland 5-0 in their first Group B match of the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships on Monday.

The mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika Sharma began the proceedings with a 21-9, 21-15 win over Eirikur Tumi Briem and Hrafnhildur Edda Ingvarsdottir.

Men’s singles player Bharat Raghav made it 2-0 for India with an easy 21-9, 21-10 win over Gabriel Ingi Helgason. Unnati Hooda made it 3-0 with a 21-6, 21-7 win over Lilja Bu in a lopsided women’s singles match.

In men’s doubles, Arsh Mohammed and Abhinav Thakur beat Gudmundur Adam Gigja and Helgason 21-10, 21-11.

The women’s doubles pair of Isharani Baruah and Devika Sihag completed the formalities with an easy 21-11 21-5 win over Lilja Bu and Ingvarsdottir.

Later, India lost to China 0-5 in its second group match on Tuesday.

GOLF

Aditi Ashok to participate in Women’s Indian Open starting Oct 20

Aditi Ashok will be one of the top Indian golfers who will be in seen in action in the Hero Women’s Indian Open which gets underway at the DLF Golf and Country Club from Thursday.

The 24-year-old from Bengaluru became the first woman from the country to win on the Ladies European Tour (LET) by clinching the Women’s Indian Open in 2016.

She progressed quickly from there, adding two more LET wins in 2016 and 2017 and earning a card on the toughest Tour in the world, the LPGA in the United States.

In 57 starts on the LET, Aditi has had three wins and 18 top-10s. Last year at the Tokyo Olympics, she came agonisingly close to getting onto the podium by finishing fourth.

Aditi, who made her debut in this tournament in 2011, turned in superb performances between 2011 and 2015 in her five appearances as an amateur. She made the cut four times, finished in top-10 once, twice in top-15 and missed the cut only once.

In fact, Aditi had won a pro event on the domestic Women’s Golf Tour while still being an amateur. She turned pro in 2016 and lifted the silverware that year itself.

-PTI

Lahiri finishes 10th in Liv golf in Jeddah

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri finished Tied-10th in the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah leg of the series with a final round of 69 here.

The 36-year-old Indian, who began the week despite suffering from flu, did a fine job by putting together a strong week with rounds of 67-66-69 at the Par-70 course at Royal Greens.

His final round of 69 included an eagle on Par-4 first hole but he also bogeyed the 11th and 12th and double bogeyed 13th on Sunday.

In his three previous appearances on the LIV Series, he was second in Boston, 23rd in Chicago and 41st in Bangkok.

At the top, Brooks Koepka beat Peter Uihlein on the third play-off hole to win the event. It was his first win in the series.

In the team event, Koepka’s team that included Uihlein, his brother Chase Koepka and Jason Kokrak won the honours. Fireballs led by Garcia were second and Crushers, led by Bryson DeChambeau and including Lahiri, were third.

The next event in Miami will be the final one and will be a team event. It will be held Oct 28-30 at Doral.

-PTI