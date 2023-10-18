Indian sports news wrap, October 18

KABADDI

Eight teams qualify for playoffs of Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023; title race begins in Madurai

Palani Tuskers and Chola Veerans among eight teams extended their sensational run to qualify for the final round of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023, which kickstarts at the Fatima College Indoor Stadium in Madurai.

The kabaddi tournament, which empowers India’s budding kabaddi stars with a highly competitive platform, brought thrilling action for the fans in an exciting format wherein 116 nail-biting matches were played in the first five rounds.

While Palani Tuskers, Chola Veerans and Nilgiri Knights made their way into the Summit round after powerful performances in the promotion round, Aravalli Arrows, Murthal Magnets, Panchala Pride, Vijayanagara Veers and Hampi Heroes held their nerves well in the Survival round to progress into the playoffs stage.

The final will be played on October 22.

The tournament witnessed some stellar performances from the young Indian players, showcasing glimpses of India’s bright future in the sport.

The 23-year-old Suresh Veeraswami Oruganti of Vijayanagara Veers has impressed the most in the attacking department with the highest 192 raid points whereas Murthal Magnets’ Sonu Mahender Rathee currently leads as the top-defender with 66 points followed by Lokesh Jaisaram Ghosliya of Aravalli Arrows (54 pts) and Gowtham Murgan of Chola Veerans (53 pts).

Fans can enjoy the exciting live action on DD Sports, and the streaming is available on FanCode.

-Team Sportstar

TENNIS

Fancied players advance, Madhwin, Suraj continue their dream run in ITF Dharwad Men’s World Tennis Tour

The first round of the singles in the ITF Dharwad Men’s World Tennis Tour witnessed some long matches, which was a sign of quality tennis being played at the Dharwad District Lawn Tennis Association here on Wednesday. Luckily there were no casualties as all the seeded players breezed through to the pre-quarterfinals of US $ 25,000 prize money event.

Top seed Nick Chappell of USA overcame Korean Woobin Shin in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 while second seed Bogdan Bobrov quelled the challenge of qualifier Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 6-2, 6-4.

Sixth seed Florent Bax of Frace, who had won the last leg of the ITF 15K in Ahmedabad three days, was leading 6-2, 2-0 (2 nd set) when his opponent Stijn Pel from Netherlands threw in the towel. Fourth seed Ramkumar Ramanathan some stiff resistance from qualifier Faisal Qamar before prevailing 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Meanwhile, qualifiers Madhwin Kamath and Suraj Prabodh continued their dream run winning their opening round matches. While Madhwin was a 6-3, 6-4 winner over wild card entrant Manish Ganesh, Suraj played out the longest match of the day in outplaying another wild card Raghav Jaisinghani 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 20 minutes.

Results (All Indians Except Mentioned In Brackets; Seedings In Pre-Fix) Singles round of 32 Q-Madhwin Kamath bt WC-Manish Ganesh 6-3, 6-4; 8-S D Prajwal Dev bt Q-Luke Sorensen (AUS) 7-5, 6-4; Ishaque Eqbal bt Manish Sureshkumar 6-3, 6-3; 4-Ramkumar Ramanathan Vs. Q-Faisal Qamar 7-6 (3), 6-27-Sidharth Rawat bt WC-Shivank Bhatnagar 6-4, 6-2; Rishab Agarwal bt Q-Jagmeet Singh 6-4, 6-2; 6-Florent Bax (FRA) bt Stijn Pel (NED) 6-2, 2-0 (retd); Q-Enrico Giacomini (ITA) bt Dev Javia 6-3, 7-6 (2); Q-Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan bt Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha 7-5, retd Q-Suraj R Prabodh bt WC-Raghav Jaisinghani 6-4, 6-4; 2-Bogdan Bobrov bt Q-Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 6-2, 6-4; 1-Nick Chappell (USA) bt Woobin Shin (KOR) 6-3, 6-3; 5-Kazuki Nishiwaki (JPN) bt Ryotaro Matsumura (JPN) 6-2, 7-5 Doubles round of 16 (Unfinished match) 1-Purav Raja/Ramkumar Ramanathan Vs. Digvijay Pratap Singh/Karan Singh 6-7 (7) (suspended)

- Team Sportstar