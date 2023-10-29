Indian sports news wrap, October 29

TENNIS

Bobrav captures sixth ITF title at Davangere

Bogdan Bobrav wasn’t feeling too well after the ITF Dharwad Open. His new friend and doubles partner over the last three weeks, Nick Chappell coaxed him to come to Davangere, the host city of the ITF Davangere Open. Six days later, the second-seeded Bobrav thanked his doubles partner, for, he lifted the singles title at the Davangere Tennis Association Courts, incidentally beating the top seed Chappell to grab the winners prize of US $ 2160 while garnering 15 ATP points. Chappell had to settle for the runner-up cheque of US $ 1272.

Bobrov who had lost in the semifinals last week, demonstrated solid consistency and a powerful presence on the court. His ability to control the pace of the game, deliver precise shots, and maintain a strong mental composure in critical moments proved to be decisive in his path to a 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory, his career’s 6th ITF title and third on hard courts.

-Team Sportstar

GOLF

Aditi Ashok finishes 63rd as Celine Boutier wins in a 9-hole play-off in Malaysia

Aditi Ashok ended a topsy-turvy week with a 3-over 75, finishing tied-63rd at the Malaysia Ladies event on the LPGA Tour in Kuala Lumpur.

The finish brought an end to a strange week for Aditi, who had rounds that varied to a great extent.

Aditi started with a 5-under 67 that had a double-bogey finish, followed by a nightmarish 80 and she again shot 4-under 68 on the third day, before ending the event with a 75.

She finished 2-over 290 for the four days.

On the final day, Aditi had just one birdie against two bogeys and a double bogey, whereas on the second day she had two triple bogeys and three other bogeys.

Overall, Aditi had two triple and two double bogeys.

At the top, Celine Boutier of France continued having a great season as she edged past Atthaya Thitikul in a record-breaking 9-hole play-off, after the duo was locked at 21-under after four rounds.

- PTI

Shubham Jaglan signs off at T-28, Stubbs punches ticket to the Masters and Open

Golfer Shubham Jaglan signed off as the best-placed Indian at tied 28th as Jasper Stubbs won the Asia-Pacific Championships in dramatic fashion here on Sunday.

Jaglan shot 74 in the final round to be 14-over.

Shaurya Bhattacharya and Yuvraj Singh carded even par 71 in a week when just over 11 per cent of the rounds played this week yielded scores of par or better to end T-31 and T-36 respectively.

-PTI

MOTORSPORTS

FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC): K.J. Jacob, S.N. Shanmuga emerged overall winners

K.J. Jacob and co-driver S.N. Shanmuga emerged overall winners of the Rally of Hyderabad, the fourth round of the Blueband Sports FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) at Sanghi Nagar on Sunday.

For Jacob, who made his debut in the INRC in 2016 at the K1000 rally in Bengaluru, it was his first overall win, ably assisted by Shnamuga, driving an INRC2 spec Volkswagen Polo 1.6 punched above their weight.

Hyderabad’s tough terrain and, the longest special stage among the current rally venues in India, proved daunting as the top three in both the INRC1 and INRC2 and many overnight leaders, fell by the wayside in the final stage.

Of the eight premier-class cars, driven by top guns in the country, only Younus Ilyas finished the punishing course.

Vishakh Balachandran and Anil Abbas and young turk Arjun Rajiv and Rohit Gowda, both driving the lower INRC3 spec Polo 1.6 cars finished overall second and third.

Jacob and Shanmugha also won the INRC2 class while Vishakh and Anil took the INRC3 victory.

Vivek Ruthuparna and co-driver Athreya Kousgi won the INRC4 while talented Pragathi Gowda and Trisha Alonkar bagged the Ladies class. Baljinder Singh Dhillon and Goutham CP won the Gypsy class.

Provisional results: Overall: 1. Jacob KJ ( Thrissur) & S.N. Shanmugha (Bengaluru Team) Team Arka Motorsports (1 hour, 54minutes, 29.2seconds), 2. Vishakh Balachandran & Anil Abbas (1:55:18.0), 3. Arjun Rajiv & Rohit Gowda (1:55:28.7). INRC2: 1. K.J. Jacob & S.N. Shanmugha (1:54:29.2), 2. Ritesh Guttedar & M. Suraj (1:57:01.2), 3. Chetan Shivram & Shiv Prakash (1:58:02.9). INRC3: 1. Vishakh Balachandran (Thrissur) & Anil Abbas ( Ernakulam) 1:55:18.0, 2. Arjun Rajiv & Rohit Gowda (1:55:28.7), 3. Jason Saldanha & Thimmu Uddapanda (1:56:04.7). INRC4: 1. Vivek Ruthuparna (Chikkamagaluru) & Athreya Kousgi (Mumbai) 2:11:07.5; 2. Safeekuddin & V. Arun 2:21.41.8. Women: 1. Pragathi Gowda & Trisha Alonka (both Bengaluru) 1:58.07.5), 2. Nikeetaa Takkale & Raghuram Saminathan (2:11:45.3). Junior INRC: 1. Arjun Rajiv, 2. Jahaan Singh Gill, 3. Vivek Ruthuparna. Gypsy (non championship): 1. Baljinder Singh Dhillon & C.P. Goutham 2:16:23.5, 2. Sanjay Lal & V. Sekar (2:17:10.7), 3. Abhishek Gowda & Dhiraj Manae (2:18:01.6).