Indian sports news wrap, October 31

BASKETBALL

Hanssraj Prahakar basketball tournament: Montfort School win senior boys and under-15 boys titles

Montfort School was dominant as it won the senior boys and under-15 boys titles in the 34th Hanssraj Prahakar basketball tournament at the Oxford School courts, E-Block, Vikaspuri, on Tuesday.

Bal Bharati School won the under-16 girls title, beating Apex School 52-42 in the final.

Bhaskar Mahor, Griyansh Tyagi and Diya Sehrawat were adjudged the ‘best players’ in the three different sections.

Vikrant, coach of Apex School, won the free throw competition with 13 throws in 30 seconds. Three pointer competition was won by Soham Sharma of Oxford School. Chaitanya Choudhary was adjudged the ‘most promising player’.

Ranbir Kohli of Bal Bharati was the highest scorer of the tournament with 96 points.

The results (finals):

Senior boys: Montfort School 57 (Shubham 15, Chetanya 14) bt Bal Bharati School 40 (Prateek 15, Ranveer 12)

Under-15 boys: Montfort School 53 (Madhav 18, Griyansh Tyagi 13) bt SD Public School 37 (Naitik Dhaka 20, Naitik Sharma 10).

Under-16 girls: Bal Bharati School 52 (Diya Sehrawat 31, Yuvika Maan 10) bt Apex School 42 (Khushi 19, Shumaylla 10).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS

Teja Tirunelveli loses doubles to top seeds

Teja Tirunelveli in partnership with Luana Araujo of Brazil was beaten 6-3, 6-1 by the top seeds Gao Xinyu and Zhibek Kkulambayeva in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Monastir, Tunisia, on Tuesday.

The results: $25,000 ITF men, Sharm Elsheikh, Egypt: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Erik Arutiunian & Kris Van Wyk (RSA) bt Shashank Theertha & Tai Sach (Aus) 6-4, 6-3. $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Andrea Bacaloni & Lorenzo Lorusso (Ita) bt Aron Samson & Vishal Saravanan 6-3, 6-3. $25,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Gao Xinyu (Chn) & Zhibek Kulambayeva (Kaz) bt Luana Araujo (Bra) & Teja Tirunelveli 6-3, 6-1. $15,000 ITF women, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Carolann Delaunay (NCL) & Aminata Sall (Fra) bt Humera Baharmus & Chanel Janssen (Ned) 5-7, 6-4, [10-6].

-Kamesh Srinivasan

ITF Masters: Pawan Kapoor beats top seed Chandra Bhushan

Pawan Kapoor beat top seed Chandra Bhushan 6-3, 7-5 to win the over-55 title in the ITF Masters tennis tournament on the clay courts of the Joygaon Academy.

The results (finals):

Over-50: Narendra Kankaria bt Bal Krishan Bhatia 7-6(5), 6-4.

Over-55: Pawan Kapoor bt Chandra Bhusshan 6-3, 7-5.

Over-60: Nagaraj Revanasiddaiah bt Sharad Tak 6-1, 6-2.

Over-65: Ajeet Bhardwaj bt Lalit Sharma 6-1, 6-0.

Over-70: George Thomas bt SJS Randhawa 6-3, 6-0.

Over-75: Ashok Jindel bt Ramakrishna Sudagani 6-0, 6-0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Asian under-16 tennis championship: Shivtej Shirfule beats Prakaash Sarran in pre-quarters

Shivtej Shirfule beat third seed Prakaash Sarran 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 in the boys pre-quarterfinals of the Asian under-16 tennis championship on Tuesday.

The results (pre-quarterfinals):

Under-16 boys: Hruthik Katakam bt Eshan Khadeer 6-1, 6-2; Arjun Veluri bt Devendra Kulkarni 6-3, 6-2; Shivtej Shirfule bt Prakaash Sarran 5-7, 6-4, 6-3; Fazal Ali Meer bt Daksh Mudunoori 6-3, 6-3; Aditya Acharya bt Shashank Karnati 6-4, 6-0; Nived Konerira bt Yahsraj Jarwal 6-3, 6-2; Krishank Joshi bt Kabir Jaitly 6-0, 6-0; Ayush Poojary bt Sahil Kothari 6-0, 6-2.

Under-16 girls: Parthsarthi Mundhe bt Kavya Deshmukh 6-1, 6-1; Dhanashree Patil bt Mishka Tavade 6-0, 6-2; Twisha Nandankar bt SR Dakshanasree 4-6, 6-0, 6-0; Dia Agarwal bt Ishwari Markande 6-3, 6-2; Riya Pudiyokkada bt Prutha Rao 6-0, 6-1; Riddhi Shinde bt Madhumita Ramesh 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Bhakti Tajne bt Ananya Yadav 6-4, 6-1; Vrandika Rajput bt Meha Patil 6-2, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

GOLF

Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational golf tournament to tee off on November 2

Indian golfers, including former Asian Tour winners Rashid Khan and Khalin Joshi, will be vying for honours when the sixth edition of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational tournament tees off here on Thursday.

The main event will be preceded by the Pro-Am event on November 1. The tournament had been jointly launched by TAKE Sports and TATA Steel PGTI in 2018 as a gesture to honour Indian golfing great Jeev.

The tournament is being staged at Jeev’s home course, the Chandigarh Golf Club, for the sixth year in succession and offers a handsome prize purse of Rs 1.5 crore. The field will feature 130 participants, including 127 professionals and three amateurs.

The attractive field for the tournament this year will feature event host Jeev along with India’s international winners such as Rahil Gangjee, Rashid, TATA Steel PGTI ranking leader Om Prakash Chouhan, Khalin Joshi, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Sujjan Singh and Himmat Singh Rai.

Other leading Indian players include Aman Raj, Olympian Udayan Mane and last week’s winner Jairaj Singh Sandhu.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans N Thangaraja, Mithun Perera, Anura Rohana and K Prabagaran, Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain and Md Akbar Hossain, American Varun Chopra, Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai, Canadian Sukhraj Singh Gill and Andorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill.

“It’s one of the most eagerly awaited weeks of the year for me as hosting an event named after myself is always special,” said Tournament host Jeev, who has won multiple titles on the DP World Tour, Japan Golf Tour and Asian Tour and has 14 Major appearances to his credit.

“The first tournament on the PGTI to be named after a player, has gone from strength to strength over the years and I expect the sixth edition of the event to be another memorable experience for the players and golf fans alike.

“The tournament has all the makings of a classic contest with a top-class field vying for the coveted trophy at my home course, the Chandigarh Golf Club, which has provided immaculate playing conditions and has a history of producing nail-biting finishes.”

-PTI

NATIONAL GAMES

Chinmaya upsets second-seed Sudhanshu in National Games TT

Second-seeded Sudhanshu Grover, who was in red hot form and led Delhi men to the team championships gold, bowed out of the singles event in the second round, going down 2-4 to Maharashtra’s Chinmaya Somaya in a thriller in the National Games at the Campal Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday.

Besides the Delhi paddler, quite a few top and minor seeds failed to sprout on the first day of the singles events.

They included Wesley Do Rosario of Haryana (9), Ronit Bhanja of West Bengal (8), Aadarsh Om Chhetri of Delhi (11), Sourav Saha of West Bengal (6), and Abhishek Yadav of UP (10). Abhishek conceded the match because of an injury.

Sudhanshu was in deep trouble against Chinmaya after losing the first three games. But the Delhi paddler fought back to take the next two to give some worries to his Maharashtra rival.

But Chinmaya’s agony ended in the sixth extended game when he clinched the last two points after deuce.

There were other winners like Jash Modi, Agniv Bhaskar Gohain, Divyansh Srivastava and Jubin Kumar, who had to strive hard against their opponents before advancing to the pre-quarterfinals.

-PTI

HOCKEY

Mohd. Zaid Khan shines in Guru Gobind Singh Sports College commanding win

Mohd. Zaid Khan scored five goals to power Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow, to a 9-2 victory over St. Mary’s High School, Samtoli, Simdega, in a league match of the Kanwarji 51st Nehru junior hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The results (league): Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow, 9 (Mohd. Zaid Khan 5, Priyanshu Singh 2, Triloki Venvanshi 2) bt St. Mary’s HS, Samtoli, Simdega, 2 (Kapil Minz 2). Naval Tata Academy, Jamshedpur, 2 (Ujjwal Pal 2) drew with SGPC, Amritsar, 2 (Sukhveer Singh, Harshdeep Singh). Odisha Naval Tata Academy, Bhubaneswar, 7 (Irengbam Rohit Singh 2, Deepak Pradhan 2, Adhikariyum Suresh Sharma, Sunil Lakra, Ricky Tonjam) bt Government SSS, Ladowali Road, Jalandhar, 1 (Prabhdeep Singh). MPHA, Bhopal, 6 (Mohd. Konaindad 2, Aashir Adil Khan 2, Subhan Abid, Aley Rasool) bt Government Model SSS, Sector 37-D, Chandigarh, 1 (Komaljeet Singh).

-Kamesh Srinivasan