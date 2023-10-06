Indian sports news wrap, October 6

GOLF

Modest start for Diksha Dagar in Hong Kong

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar had a modest start with a round of two-over 75 to lie Tied 43rd at the Aramco Series Hong Kong here on Friday.

Diksha, currently fourth on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit, had two birdies against two bogeys and a double bogey in the round at the Par-73 Hong Kong Golf Club course.

Diksha teamed with professionals Meghan MacLaren (71) and Rosie Davies (78) with amateur Melloy Tony. They totalled 11-under and were Tied-eighth as the team with Anne Van Dam (67), Sophie Witt (71), Lydia Hall (77) and amateur Andrew Herbert were the leaders at 16-under with Team Carmen Alonso second.

Diksha, starting on the 10th, had an early birdie on 11th, but gave away a double bogey on 16th and a bogey on 18th.

- PTI

Karandeep emerge as top Indian after first round in Singapore

India’s Karandeep Kochhar opened his campaign with a solid four-under 68 at the USD 2 million International Series Singapore to lie inside the Top-10 at tied eighth place here on Friday.

It put him four shots behind David Puig, who has six top-15 finishes in just nine starts since he joined the Tour. He carded a bogey-free eight-under-par 64 at the Tampines Course on a hot and humid day.

Chinese-Taipei’s Chang Wei-lun and Thais Rattanon Wannasrichan and Itthipat Buranatanyarat returned 67s at Tanah Merah Country Club.

Among other Indians, Viraj Madappa and Veer Ahlawat shot 2-under 70 each to be Tied-26th, while S Chikkarangappa and Rashid Khan were T-64 after par rounds.

Late entrant Kartik Sharma (73) at T-83, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Honey Baisoya with 74 each at T-99, SSP Chawrasia (75) at T-115, Ajeetesh Sandhu (76) at T-122, Shiv Kapur (77) at T-134 were way behind.

- PTI