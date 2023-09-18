MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, September 18

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on September 18.

Published : Sep 18, 2023 13:35 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Diksha Dagar of India plays her tee shot from the 6th hole on Day Four of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics at Galgorm Castle Golf Club on August 20, 2023 in United Kingdom.
infoIcon

GOLF

Diksha finishes T-7 in Swiss Ladies Open

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar continued her hot run this summer on the Ladies European Tour as she signed off from the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open at Tied-7.

Diksha fired a 4-under par 68 in the third and final round for a total of 10-under for her seventh Top-10 finish of the season, which has also fetched her a title.

After a sedate even par 35 for her front nine with one birdie and bogey each, she was on fire on the back nine with four birdies and no bogeys.

It also closed the gap between her and the top two on the Race to Costa Del Sol.

Diksha has been in excellent form for most of the season after a modest beginning to the year. She is now gunning for the LET title.

Among other Indians, Amandeep Drall (69-74-71) finished T-43, while Vani Kapoor had missed the cut.

- PTI

Sharma finishes 36th at BMW PGA in Wentworth

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma carded 2-under 70 in the final round to finish tied 36th at the BMW PGA Championship here.

Sharma, who was at one time in danger of missing the cut after a first round 73, on Sunday shot rounds of 73-69-71-70 for a total of 5-under for the week, where he had 16 birdies but also gave away one double and nine bogeys.

Sharma rose one spot to 48th on the Race to Dubai standings from, where the Top-50 will qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in November.

Last year Sharma was 29th.

It has been a season, where Sharma has produced some great finishes like T-7 at Abu Dhabi and Irish Open and a career-best T-8 at the Open at Royal Liverpool, which was also the best by an Indian.

- PTI

