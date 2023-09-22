Indian sports news wrap, September 22

GOLF

Former champ Bhullar lies second in Taiwan golf

Former champion Gaganjeet Bhullar fired a solid five-under 67 in the second round to lie one shot off the lead at the halfway mark at the TPC Yeangder golf here on Friday.

Bhullar (66, 67), who won this event in 2012, now has a total of 11-under. He was one shot behind Travis Smyth, who followed his first round 65 with 67 to get to 12-under and sole lead.

Bhullar was tied second with Australian Jack Thompson, who had rounds of 67-66.

Six players were tied at fifth place at 10-under.

Among other Indians Rashid Khan turned in one of his better rounds of the season with a bogey free 66 that had three birdies on either side of the course. He was T-17 after rounds of 70-66.

Among other Indians, Veer Ahlawat (68-70) was 6-under and T-30. Karandeep Kochhar (67-71) was also T-30.

Bhullar, the most successful Indian player on the Asian Tour, was lying Tied-eighth as Thailand’s Natipong Srithong posted a classy bogey-free nine-under-par 63 to take the lead.

Srithong slipped in the second round.

-PTI

Disappointing start for Manu Gandas in France

Indian golfer Manu Gandas opened with a disappointing 4-over 75 to be placed 132nd and finds himself in a difficult position heading into the weekend of the Cazoo Open de France here.

Gandas shot in rather wet conditions with five bogeys against just one birdie on the sixth.

With the cut projected at even par, Gandas would need a very low second-round score to make the weekend rounds.

The Indian got into the DP World Tour via arrangement with the Indian Tour, where he topped the Order of Merit.

Korean sensation Tom Kim handled the torrential early morning rain to post a bogey-free seven-under-par 64 and take the lead on the opening day.

-PTI

Sunhit Bishnoi shoots 69 to move into third round lead

Gurugram’s Sunhit Bishnoi produced a solid three-under 69 to move into the lead after the third round of the Rs. 1 crore Vizag Open here on Friday.

The 22-year-old Sunhit’s (69-69-69) third straight 69 meant he was well-placed to take a shot at his second title as he enjoyed a slender one-shot advantage over second-placed Akshay Sharma (67-68-73) of Chandigarh.

Sunhit’s three-day total was nine-under 207 at the East Point Golf Club (EPGC).

Shivendra Singh Sisodia (69-69-72), another Gurugram-based golfer, was in third place at six-under 210.

Sunhit, lying tied second and three shots off the lead at the halfway stage, grinded it out over his first seven holes on Friday when gusts of wind were playing havoc. He picked up two birdies on that stretch including a 25-feet conversion on the fifth to close the gap with the overnight leader Akshay Sharma.

Bishnoi, who won his maiden title on the PGTI last month, dropped a bogey on the ninth but resumed his charge to the top of the leaderboard with two more birdies on the back-nine including one on the 15th where his approach shot from 100 yards lipped out of the hole but set up a tap-in for him.

Akshay Sharma, the halfway leader, had an off day with the putter that saw him slip one spot to second position. He made 14 greens in regulation thanks to his solid hitting but his 34 putts meant he ended the day with a 73 that featured two birdies and three bogeys.

Shivendra also dropped one spot from tied second to third after his round of 72 that included four birdies and four bogeys. He made a 60-feet conversion on the first hole and a 40-footer on the 17th.

TATA Steel PGTI Rankings leader Om Prakash Chouhan (74) was tied sixth at three-under 213.

Visakhapatnam’s Rahman Mehboob Shorif was placed 53rd at 13-over 229.

-PTI

TENNIS

AITA National Series Juniors: Rian Sharma reaches final

Rian Sharma beat Shivam Devam 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 to set up a title clash against Shankar Heisnam in the AITA National Series Junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Friday.

The girls final will be between Dhatri Dave and Rubani Kaur Sidhu.

Result Under-18 boys (semifinals): Rian Sharma bt Shivam Devam 6-2, 1-6, 7-5; Shankar Heisnam bt Gurbaaz Narang 6-1, 6-2. Doubles (final): Vansh Bisht & Shivam Devam bt Shankar Heisnam & Bhicky Sagolshem 2-6, 6-4, [11-9]. Under-18 girls (semifinals): Dhatri Dave bt Vibha Khadka 6-4, 6-1; Rubani Kaur Sidhu bt Vamika Sharma 6-1, 6-0. Doubles (final): Dhatri Dave & Jasmine Rawat bt Ananya Dhankhar & Rubani Kaur Sidhu 7-5, 7-6(0).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

MOTORSPORTS

MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Car Racing Championship 2023 round-two

Bengaluru’s Aditya Swaminathan set the tone and pace for the second round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Car Racing Championship 2023 as he emerged fastest in the free practice session for the premier MRF Formula 2000 category at the Madras International Circuit, here on Friday.

Aditya returned a top time of one minute, 35.082 seconds, just about outpacing Chennai veteran Chetan Korada (01:35.717).

Meanwhile, Chetan Surineni, also from Bengaluru, was the fastest in the MRF Formula 1500 as he stopped the clock at 01:43.649, well clear of Mumbai’s Veer Sheth (01:46.058).