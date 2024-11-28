Indian sports wrap, November 28: Sumit Nagal enters final in PSPB inter-unit tournament

TENNIS
Nagal in action at the PSPB inter-unit tourney
Sumit Nagal and Divij Sharan did not drop a game as Indian Oil outplayed Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) 2 0 in the semifinals of the 43rd PSPB inter-unit tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana on Thursday.
In the final, Indian Oil will play Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). Vishnu Vardhan and Yuki Bhambri dropped four games between them in helping ONGC past Oil India Limited.
In the individual singles, Sumit Nagal set up a title clash against Vishnu Vardhan, while it will be Vaishnavi Adkar challenging Riya Bhatia in the women’s section.
The results:
- Kamesh Srinivasan
Arjun enters semis in ITF juniors
Arjun Rathi sustained a strong game in the climax to outwit Maximus Zavier Wong of Singapore 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Thursday.
Asserting his athletic ability, the 17-year-old Arjun played a crafty game, stepping up the pace whenever required to win the intense rallies. For a wiry lad, Arjun, playing his second successive three-setter after having negotiated Vihaan Reddy, showed considerable reserves of energy to break the resistance of his opponent.
In the semifinals, Arjun will play Kanata Ozaki of Japan who beat the champion of the last tournament Izyan Ahmad of USA, with considerable ease.
The other semifinal will be between top seed Arnav Paparkar and fourth seed Roshan Santhosh of USA. Arnav handled the tenacious Egor Shcherbakov with a touch of assurance to pull through for the loss of six games.
In the girls section, qualifier Harshini Nagaraj continued to play with a calm demeanour, plotting her way to a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory over Aishwarya Jadhav. In the semifinals, Harshini will play Nelli Ivanova.
Top seed Rishitha Basireddy who had won the last tournament in Guwahati, raced past Priyanka Rana. She will play third seed Polina Sleptsova of Kazakhstan in the semifinals.
The results (semifinals)
- Kamesh Srinivasan
MORE SPORTS
A 68-member Indian team to participate in Asia-Pacific Deaf Games
A 68-member Indian team will take part in the Asia-Pacific Deaf Games to be held in Kuala Lumpur from December 1 to 8.
The tournament is at par with the Asian Games for individuals with speech and hearing impairment and also serves as a precursor to the Deaflympics, which will be held in Japan next year.
The India will have representation in seven disciplines including athletics, badminton, chess, judo, table tennis, taekwondo and wrestling.
A send-off ceremony was organised for the touring party by the Sports Authority of India in New Delhi at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium ahead of their departure on Friday.
National camps were organised by SAI in Sonepat for wrestling and in the national capital for badminton and judo from November 15 to 30.
Among those who are expected to clinch medals include double Deaflympics gold medallist Abhinav Sharma, 2022 Deaflympics champion shuttler Jerlin Anika and Amit, who won the bronze in 86kg category wrestling.
Chess has been included in the program for the first time. Mallika Handa will lead the seven-member Indian team.
- PTI
HOCKEY
Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Karnataka win in Hockey India Sub-Junior Nationals
Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Karnataka emerged winners in their respective matches on the third day of the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship here on Thursday.
In pool B, Jharkhand hit all the right notes and prevailed 5-0 over Chhattisgarh while Uttarakhand beat Rajasthan 3-1 in Pool D.
The pool C match between Himachal and Odisha was forfeited by Himachal and hence a 5-0 victory was given to the latter. In pool F, Jammu and Kashmir was to play Karnataka but the former forfeited and the latter was awarded a 5-0 win.
In pool H, Andhra Pradesh cruised past Bengal 6-1, while in pool G, Punjab and Gujarat shared the spoils after drawing 2-2.
- PTI
