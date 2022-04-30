Indian team selected for junior weightlifting World Championship in Greece

An eight-member Indian team will compete at the IWF junior men's and women's World Weightlifting Championships, starting in Heraklion, Greece from Sunday.

The Indian team comprise of six women and two men.

The lifters are also accompanied by four coaches in addition to a manager, Abraham Kaya Techi who serves as the Vice President of the Indian Weightlifting Federation, and one referee -- Dronacharya awardee Hansa Sharma.

Anjali Patel and Harshada Sharad Garud, who will compete in the women's 45kg category campaign, will open India's campaign on Monday.

In the last edition of the competition, Achinta Sheuli had shattered seven national records to win a silver medal in the 73kg category.