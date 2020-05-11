My mom, my star spirit soars on Mother's Day

The #MyMomMyStar campaign received phenomenal response with athletes and sports lovers joining us to celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday.

Twenty eight athletes, from Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh to P. V. Sindhu and Manu Bhaker, took part in it, and credited their mothers for their success.

According to World champion P. V. Sindhu, she wouldn't have enjoyed a roaring success in her career if not for her mother's influence. She said, "I am blessed to have a mother who has been an athlete herself. I got her genes. She taught the importance of hard work and leave the outcome to the almighty."

Our readers, too, echoed the similar sentiment with noted statistician Mohandas Menon sharing the story of how his mother spent a princely sum of Rs 400 to get his first Wisden Almanac. Young Anurag's love for cricket found a supporter in his mom as she gifted him a cricket-themed bedroom. We at Sportstar are happy with the overwhelming response and salute the stars of our lives - our mothers.

My first Wisden Cricketers' Almanack was the 1976 edition, (the 113th one!). As a teenager did not have the money to buy it.

Was afraid to ask Dad, but Mom came to my rescue with the money (Rs 400)

This was in 1977!

A big thank you!#MyMomMyStar@sportstarweb #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/mj5qKmOaqq — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 10, 2020

This photo is from 1971, when Sunil Gavaskar returned from the tours of the West Indies and England. My mother, Mrs Rajam Ganesan, my brother Balu and Venkat and Mr. Ramu Salivati of The Statesman are in the photograph. Thank you, Amma.#MyMomMyStar @sportstarweb @vijaylokapally pic.twitter.com/skyPBTLpmT — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) May 10, 2020

@sportstarweb I am a big time cricket fan. I have collected many autographed bats and balls so far. My mother got the interior of my bedroom changed on a cricket theme and made sure my love for cricket remains. #MyMomMyStar @YUVSTRONG12 @harbhajan_singh @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/rhEnaqCUzt — Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) May 10, 2020

My mother is a very terrific lady. I really wonder that how she has managed her duties at work and home. She is someone who I look up to everyday. She is my sunshine who makes everyday lively. She is always there to support me and my goals. #MyMomMyStar pic.twitter.com/Stxu6ETKlz — Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) May 10, 2020

Thank you Mum(Jasvinder Kaur)for teaching me the meaning of selfless love and how to be brave. Also for making me fall in love with swimming by persuading me to learn it when I was 6#MyMomMyStar share your memories of your mother and get featured on @sportstarweb@vijaylokapally pic.twitter.com/UlpAa95Uk2 — Anant Kaur (@preittypink) May 10, 2020

Happy mother's day to the most strong,energetic,spontaneous,caring,savage,loving,supportive,cute, aggresive,beautiful person I have ever known. You are the only one who stayed with me all through the times .. taught me what is right and what is wrong!#MyMomMyStar pic.twitter.com/hw8jQecnOa — Nihalmai Vaddadi (@NihalmaiV) May 10, 2020

140 charachters would never be enough for any of us to talk about #MyMomMyStar for @sportstarweb - but here's my attempt, my Mumma, Bharati Golatkar is a qualified psychotherapist - practising for nearly 40 years of her life. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/VaKwLJmyrw — Ketaki Golatkar (@Golty) May 10, 2020