My mom, my star spirit soars on Mother's Day

Here are some of the best tweets of the athletes and readers' memories from Sportstar's #MyMomMyStar campaign.

11 May, 2020 18:07 IST

Readers, who took part in 'My Mom. My Star.', with their mothers.

The #MyMomMyStar campaign received phenomenal response with athletes and sports lovers joining us to celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday.

READ | Mother’s Day | She was the strength behind my rise: Kapil Dev

Twenty eight athletes, from Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh to P. V. Sindhu and Manu Bhaker, took part in it, and credited their mothers for their success.

According to World champion P. V. Sindhu, she wouldn't have enjoyed a roaring success in her career if not for her mother's influence. She said, "I am blessed to have a mother who has been an athlete herself. I got her genes. She taught the importance of hard work and leave the outcome to the almighty."

Our readers, too, echoed the similar sentiment with noted statistician Mohandas Menon sharing the story of how his mother spent a princely sum of Rs 400 to get his first Wisden Almanac. Young Anurag's love for cricket found a supporter in his mom as she gifted him a cricket-themed bedroom. We at Sportstar are happy with the overwhelming response and salute the stars of our lives - our mothers.

 

