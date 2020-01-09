International sportspersons on a comeback trail

Deepak Chahar

He is one of the go to T20 bowler’s not only for his IPL team Chennai Super Kings but mainly for India. Deepak Chahar will look to make his comeback sooner to regain his momentum and triumph his way for his country. Chahar has played 10 International T20 games for his side and his picked up 17 wickets with the best T20 bowling figure of 6-7 against Bangladesh and also picked up a hatrick in the same match. Chahar ended 2019 with a lower back injury which ruled him out of the West Indies tour. He is likely to be out of action until April this year.

Hardik Pandya will be keen to make a strong comeback after undergoing a back surgery. - GETTY IMAGES

Hardik Pandya

It has been long time since Hardik Pandya played for the national team. He injured his back during the series against South Africa and went under the knives later. The all rounder who will be an integral part of the the T20 world cup which will be held later this year is likely to return in the Midway of New Zealand series. Pandya has played 40 International 20 games and has picked up 38 wickets and has scored 310 runs for his side.

Sania Mirza took a two-year break following the birth of her son. - GETTY IMAGES

Sania Mirza

Sania would be looking to make a comeback in 2020 following a two-year break after the birth of her son. She had last played in the China open in 2017 and had announced a break. A six-time Grand Slam winner, Sania said she is working hard to return to competitive tennis.

The veteran tennis star, in an interview to PTI, said "In my career, I have achieved everything which I could have dreamt of. And whatever happens next will be a bonus for me. I thought I will be able to comeback by August but probably by January, it looks like a possibility."

Kidambi Srikanth suffered a knee injury. - GETTY IMAGES

Kidambi Srikanth

The Indian shuttler had pulled out of major tournaments in September 2019 after his knee injury flared up. Srikanth, who had won four Super Series out of five finals to become the world number one for a brief period, has been struggling to find his best form due to injuries and niggles in the last two seasons.

In the 24 events that he played in 2018 and in 2019, Srikanth exited at the quarterfinals stage or earlier in 21 -- ten of those being first or second-round losses.

Sandesh Jhingan was forced to miss the ISL due to knee injury. - GETTY IMAGES

Sandesh Jhingan

India's most successful defender had been ruled out of the ISL this season and is likely to be back after a period of few months where he had suffered from a knee injury during an friendly match against North East United FC on October last year. The star defender tweeted "My surgery has gone really well and now I am on the next stage of my comeback. Just wanna thank you all for the support and wishes and also wanna thank Dr. Anant Joshi along with his staff at Sportsmed Mumbai for taking such good care of me."

A pelvic injury kept Andy Murray out of action. - GETTY IMAGES

Andy Murray

Former world number one Andy Murray last played at Britain’s opening Cup tie in November 2019 and has been out of action with a pelvic injury. He will not feature in the Australia open but is likely to return later in 2020. Murray and his team - consisting of coach Jamie Delgado, fitness coach Matt Little and physio Shane Annun - decided he should not rush back for the start of the 2020 season.

That has ruled out a remarkable return to the Australian Open in Melbourne where, little under a year ago, Murray broke down in tears during an emotional pre-tournament news conference and admitted he thought a hip injury would force him to quit.

Neeraj Chopra suffered a shoulder injury. - GETTY IMAGES

Neeraj Chopra

An elbow injury forced Neeraj Chopra out of action for almost the whole of 2019. Neeraj suffered the injury while training in South Africa. With Tokyo Olympics just a few months away, Neeraj, who has undergone a successful rehab, will aim to qualify for the mega event.