MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IOA chief PT Usha to contest for Commonwealth Games Federation vice-president’s post

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha will take a step further as an administrator as she will be contesting the upcoming Commonwealth Games Federation elections for the post of vice-president.

Published : Aug 30, 2023 20:24 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha.
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha will take a step further as an administrator as she will be contesting the upcoming Commonwealth Games Federation elections for the post of vice-president.

On Wednesday, the CGF announced the list of candidates shortlisted for the upcoming polls that will elect candidates for the posts of president, vice-president, regional VPs and sports committee members.

Usha will be contesting alongside Hugh Graham of Cook Islands, Barry Hendricks (South Africa), Sandra Osborne (Barbados), Richard Powers (Canada), Ian Reid (Scotland) and Dr Donald Rukare (Uganda). Usha was appointed as the IOA president last December unopposed, while she also happens to be the committee head of the Indian Talent Olympiad.

ALSO READ
Indian sports news wrap, August 30

For the president’s position, Chris Jenkins (Wales) and Kereyn Smith (New Zealand) are the two vying candidates.

“The incoming President will be responsible for leading the Commonwealth Sport Movement over the next four years and helping to shape the Games into the future,” CGF said in a media release.

The candidates contesting for the Regional VPs’ posts are --
Africa: Colonel Botsang Tshenyego (Botswana); Americas: Judy Simons (Bermuda); Asia: Christopher Chan (Singapore), Maxwell DeSilva (Sri Lanka), Dr P T Usha (India); Caribbean: Ephraim Penn (British Virgin Islands); Europe: Louise Mackie (England), Harry Murphy (Gibraltar), Helen Philips (Wales); Oceania: Craig Philips (Australia).
The candidates contesting for the sports committee members are --
Africa: Penalva Cézar (Mozambique), Hon Jappie Mhango (Malawi); Americas: Andrew Brownlee (Falkland Islands); Asia: Lt Gen Harpal Singh (India); Caribbean: Cliff Williams (Antigua & Barbuda); Europe: Francesca Carter-Kelly (England); Oceania: Antoine Boudier (Vanuatu), Graham Child (New Zealand), Grant Harrison (Australia).

Ahead of the General Assembly, reigning CGF president Dame Louise Martin said, “I’m delighted to see so many high calibre candidates wanting to play such a key role in the Commonwealth Games movement. Their willingness to serve reflects the huge enthusiasm and support for the Games that we have seen from around the world, particularly in the last few weeks. I am excited and confident about what the Commonwealth Games will be able to achieve in the future.” The CGF General Assembly will be taking place on November 14-15 in Singapore.

The opening day will witness the election of the six regional VPs, followed by the six sports committee Members on the same day.

The president and three VPs would be elected on the subsequent day.

Related Topics

IOA /

PT Usha /

Commonwealth Games Federation

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh faces Sri Lanka challenge in Pallekele; Shakib, Shanaka downplay rivalry 
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan SG faces the FC Goa challenge in semis
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Tata Steel Chess India 2023: Focus on Praggnanandhaa, women’s section to kick things off
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Sportstar Conclave Focus Telangana to be held on August 31 - Prannoy, Mithali and Kashyap among stars to grace event
    Team Sportstar
  5. Transfer deadline day: Nunes to Amrabat, who do the Premier League ‘big six’ want?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. IOA chief PT Usha to contest for Commonwealth Games Federation vice-president’s post
    PTI
  2. Indian sports news wrap, August 30
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, August 29
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sudden change in conditions snatched gold from us: Indian tent pegging team riders
    PTI
  5. Frenzy on the waters: The legend of the Nehru Boat Race
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh faces Sri Lanka challenge in Pallekele; Shakib, Shanaka downplay rivalry 
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan SG faces the FC Goa challenge in semis
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Tata Steel Chess India 2023: Focus on Praggnanandhaa, women’s section to kick things off
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Sportstar Conclave Focus Telangana to be held on August 31 - Prannoy, Mithali and Kashyap among stars to grace event
    Team Sportstar
  5. Transfer deadline day: Nunes to Amrabat, who do the Premier League ‘big six’ want?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment