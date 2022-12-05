IOA elections to be held only for Executive Council Member positions, woman joint secretary post

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) election, scheduled on December 10, will only be for the four Executive Council Member positions from among eight candidates, and for the woman joint secretary post, as the rest of the positions have unopposed candidates.

As already announced, PT Usha will be the president. Ajay Patel will be the senior Vice President. Rajlaxmi Singh Deo and Gagan Narang will be the vice presidents. Sahdev Yadav will be the treasurer.

Also Read Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh win mixed team pistol title at shooting nationals

The joint secretary will be Kalyan Chaubey, while the female joint secretary post will see a contest between Alaknanda Ashok and Suman Kaushik.

Dola Banerjee and Yogeshwar Dutt will be the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) in the Executive Council, filling up two of the six spots.

Amitabh Sharma, Bhupender Singh Bajwa, Cyrus Poncha, Harjinder Singh, Harpal Singh, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Rohit Rajpal and Vitthal Shirgaonkar will fight for the four other Executive Member positions, as announced by the Returning Officer Umesh Sinha, at the end of the withdrawal deadline of candidates.

On December 3, Shalini Thakur Chawla had withdrawn her nomination both for joint secretary and executive council member. Shiva Keshavan, Digvijay Chautala and Prashant Kushwaha had also withdrawn their nomination for executive council member.

Alaknanda Ashok withdrew her candidature for vice president but will stay in the race for joint secretary.