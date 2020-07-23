IOA says India confident of Tokyo hosting successful Games next year

The Indian Olympic Association on Thursday said that it is confident of Tokyo hosting “the best ever Games” next year and the country is looking forward to participating in the multi-sporting spectacle.

In a message on the occasion to mark exactly one year before the Olympics, the IOA wished the athletes and officials world over, and the Tokyo organisers a successful Games next year.

“We are confident that the IOC, its associates, and our friends in Tokyo would be hosting the best ever Games in the history of the Olympic movement one year from now,” IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said.

“The entire nation is looking forward to Team India’s participation in the Games,” he said in a statement.

Postponed Tokyo Olympics hits one-year-to-go mark - again

Mehta acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic has raised new challenges for the sporting fraternity in the world and there is a “long road ahead of us".

“There are some drawbacks but there are many benefits too. Our National Sports Federations are taking all precautionary measures to ensure the welfare of the athletes and officials whilst staying optimistically focused on the Olympics,” he said.

“These challenging times have also been a test of the role of sport in society, bringing us together for a larger cause of serving humanity and in promoting good health. Let us continue to carry the message forward to stay strong, active and healthy in this journey together.”

The Tokyo Games were postponed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will be held between July 23 and August 8 next year.