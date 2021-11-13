More Sports More Sports IOC plans USD 28.5 million Tokyo subsidy for NOCs The International Organising Committee plans to offer USD 28.5 million to National Organising Committees for participating in this year's Tokyo Games. Reuters 13 November, 2021 09:49 IST A maintenance worker wearing a face mask walks through an empty section of spectator stands at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing during a test event for the Winter Games, in October, 2021. The IOC says the overall costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to be lower for the Beijing Winter Games than for Tokyo 2020. - AP Reuters 13 November, 2021 09:49 IST The International Olympic Committee (IOC) plans to offer USD 28.5 million to National Organising Committees (NOCs) for participating in this year's Tokyo Games, with a new subsidy programme planned for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.The Olympic Solidarity Commission increased the subsidy budget by USD 10.3 million in April 2020 to assist NOCs in the run-up to the Tokyo Summer Games, which was pushed back by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.ALSO READ - Two athletes COVID-19 positive in Beijing Games warmup eventsAn estimated USD 5 million from the Tokyo postponement subsidy will go toward a similar programme for NOCs participating in Beijing 2022."Although the overall costs associated with the pandemic are expected to be lower for Beijing 2022 than for Tokyo 2020, NOCs will incur additional costs due in particular to testing requirements, increased travel and logistical costs," the IOC said in a statement.The Beijing 2022 Games are set to begin on February 4. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :