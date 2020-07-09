More Sports More Sports IOC sanctions weightlifter Mete Binay after 2012 Olympics re-test The IOC said in a statement that reanalysis of Mete Binay's sample returned a positive test for Stanozolol, a substance banned by WADA. Reuters 09 July, 2020 22:32 IST Mete Binay was disqualified from the 2012 London Olympics after a doping sample he provided at the Games was found to be positive during re-testing. - Twitter Reuters 09 July, 2020 22:32 IST Turkish weightlifter Mete Binay was disqualified from the 2012 London Olympics after a doping sample he provided at the Games was found to be positive during re-testing, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday.The IOC said in a statement that Binay's in-competition test in July 2012 did not result in an adverse analytical finding but reanalysis of his sample returned a positive test for Stanozolol, a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).READ | Social distancing: A new normal for weightlifters at National camp Binay, 35, had finished sixth in the men's 69 kg weightlifting event. More than 60 athletes have had positive results in re-tests of samples taken during the London Olympics conducted by the IOC.The re-testing program is part of the IOC's efforts to catch cheats by using newer testing methods or by looking for substances that were not known at the time of past Olympics. The IOC said the re-testing programme for samples from the London Games would continue until August. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.