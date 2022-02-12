More Sports More Sports Delay in Valieva's test result is a question for World Anti-Doping Association: IOC The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to reinstate Kalieva's suspension. Reuters 12 February, 2022 10:05 IST Valieva was suspended by the Russian anti-doping body after the positive test report, but the suspension was lifted a day later after she appealed, allowing her to continue to compete. - Reuters Reuters 12 February, 2022 10:05 IST The delay in Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva receiving her positive drug test result, which allowed her to compete and win a gold medal at the Beijing Games, loomed large on Saturday as Olympic and anti-doping officials sought to reinstate her ban.More than six weeks went by between Valieva's sample being taken on December 25 and February 8 when she was notified by a lab in Stockholm, Sweden that she had tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine. Valieva and her Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team won a gold medal a day earlier.The Stockholm lab is accredited by the World Anti-Doping Association (WADA).READ: Beijing Games organiser reports eight new COVID-19 cases on Feb 11 The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Anti-Doping Association have questioned the timeline.On Saturday, the International Olympic Committee said the delay was a question for WADA."I can't speak directly about the delay. It was a WADA-sanctioned lab in Stockholm so that is a question that should be directed to WADA."WADA could not be immediately contacted by Reuters.Valieva was suspended by the Russian anti-doping body after the positive test report, but the suspension was lifted a day later after she appealed, allowing her to continue to compete. Her next event, the singles figure skating, is on Tuesday.The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to reinstate Kalieva's suspension. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :