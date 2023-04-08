UFC: Israel Adesanya - win-loss record, stats, full fight list and results

Israel Adesanya, the number one ranked fighter of the Ultimate Fighting Championship in the middleweight division, will be back in the Octagon on Sunday for UFC 287 in Miami for a rematch for the middleweight title against his arch-rival Alex Pereira.

Adesanya is considered one of the greatest in the game, with experience in professional boxing, kickboxing, and mixed martial arts.

The Nigerian-born New Zealand fighter has featured in more than a hundred professional games across MMA, kickboxing and boxing.

Here is the breakdown of his professional career.

OVERALL PROFESSIONAL RECORD

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS Total fights: 25 Wins: 23 Losses: 2 KICKBOXING Total fights: 80 Wins: 75 Losses: 5 BOXING Total fights: 6 Wins: 5 Loss: 1

Adesanya has only lost eight professional fights in his entire professional career.

MMA WIN-LOSS RECORD

Date Opponent Result Decision Event November, 2022 Alex Pereira Lost KO/TKO UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira July, 2022 Jared Cannonier Won Unanimous UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier February, 2022 Robert Whittaker Won Unanimous UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 June, 2021 Marvin Vettori Won Unanimous UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 March, 2021 Jan Blachowicz Lost Unanimous UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya September, 2021 Paulo Costa Won KO/TKO UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa March, 2020 Yoel Romero Won Unanimous UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero October, 2019 Robert Whittaker Won KO/TKO UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya April, 2019 Kelvin Gastelum Won Unanimous UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 February, 2019 Anderson Silva Won Unanimous UFC 234: Adesanya vs. Silva November, 2018 Derek Brunson Won KO/TKO UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis July, 2018 Brad Tavares Won Unanimous The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale April, 2018 Marvin Vettori Won Split UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Gaethje February, 2018 Robert Wilkinson Won KO/TKO UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold November, 2017 Stuart Dare Won KO/TKO HFS: Hex Fight Series 12 July, 2017 Melvin Guillard Won KO/TKO AFC 20: Australian Fighting Championship 20 May, 2016 Murad Kuramagomedov Won KO/TKO WLF: E.P.I.C.: Elevation Power in Cage 4 May, 2016 Andrew Flores Smith Won KO/TKO Wu Lin Feng: Glory of Heroes 2 March, 2016 Dibir Zagirov Won KO/TKO WLF: E.P.I.C.: Elevation Power in Cage 2 January, 2016 Vladimir Katykhin Won KO/TKO WLF: E.P.I.C.: Elevation Power in Cage 1 September, 2015 Gele Qing Won KO/TKO WLF: New Zealand vs. China September, 2015 Maui Tuigamala Won KO/TKO FPF: Fair Pay Fighting 1 August, 2015 Song Kenan Won KO/TKO WFC: The Legend of Emei 3 June, 2013 John Vake Won KO/TKO Shuriken MMA: Best of the Best March, 2012 James Griffiths Won KO/TKO SFC 9: Supremacy Fighting Championship 9

Adesanya had an unfathomable 20-0 win-loss record at some point in mixed martial arts until Jan Blachowicz of Poland beat him to hand his first loss in his MMA career in 2021 at UFC 259. The other loss came against Alex Periera in November 2022 in UFC 281 middleweight title fight.

ADESANYA PROFESSIONAL MMA CAREER BREAKDOWN

25 matches 23 wins 2 losses By knockout 15 1 By submission 0 0 By decision 8 1

The New Zealand fighter won 15 through a dominating knockout out of the 23 wins while eight through the decision. In the only two losses he has, Adesanya lost against Blachowicz with a unanimous decision, while Periera knocked out the five-time title defender.

ADESANYA PROFESSIONAL KICKBOXING RECORD

80 matches 75 wins 5 losses By knockout 29 1 By decision 46 4

Adesanya has won nearly 94 per cent of the fights in his professional kickboxing career. He lost only one fight through knockout.

ADESANYA PROFESSIONAL BOXING RECORD

6 match 5 wins 1 loss By knockout 1 0 By decision 4 1

His only loss in a 6-fight professional boxing career came through the decision.