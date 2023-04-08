More Sports

UFC: Israel Adesanya - win-loss record, stats, full fight list and results

UFC: Here is the breakdown of Israel Adesanya’s professional career spanning across boxing, kickboxing, and mixed martial arts. 

08 April, 2023 15:58 IST
FILE PHOTO: Israel Adesanya in action.

FILE PHOTO: Israel Adesanya in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Israel Adesanya, the number one ranked fighter of the Ultimate Fighting Championship in the middleweight division, will be back in the Octagon on Sunday for UFC 287 in Miami for a rematch for the middleweight title against his arch-rival Alex Pereira.

Adesanya is considered one of the greatest in the game, with experience in professional boxing, kickboxing, and mixed martial arts. 

The Nigerian-born New Zealand fighter has featured in more than a hundred professional games across MMA, kickboxing and boxing.

Here is the breakdown of his professional career.

OVERALL PROFESSIONAL RECORD

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Total fights: 25
Wins: 23
Losses: 2
KICKBOXING
Total fights: 80
Wins: 75
Losses: 5
BOXING
Total fights: 6
Wins: 5
Loss: 1

Adesanya has only lost eight professional fights in his entire professional career.

MMA WIN-LOSS RECORD

DateOpponentResultDecisionEvent
November, 2022Alex PereiraLostKO/TKOUFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira
July, 2022Jared CannonierWonUnanimousUFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier
February, 2022Robert WhittakerWonUnanimousUFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2
June, 2021Marvin VettoriWonUnanimousUFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2
March, 2021Jan BlachowiczLostUnanimousUFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya
September, 2021Paulo CostaWonKO/TKOUFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa
March, 2020Yoel RomeroWonUnanimousUFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero
October, 2019Robert WhittakerWonKO/TKOUFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya
April, 2019Kelvin GastelumWonUnanimousUFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2
February, 2019Anderson SilvaWonUnanimousUFC 234: Adesanya vs. Silva
November, 2018Derek BrunsonWonKO/TKOUFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis
July, 2018Brad TavaresWonUnanimousThe Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale
April, 2018Marvin VettoriWonSplitUFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Gaethje
February, 2018Robert WilkinsonWonKO/TKOUFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold
November, 2017Stuart DareWonKO/TKOHFS: Hex Fight Series 12
July, 2017Melvin GuillardWonKO/TKOAFC 20: Australian Fighting Championship 20
May, 2016Murad KuramagomedovWonKO/TKOWLF: E.P.I.C.: Elevation Power in Cage 4
May, 2016Andrew Flores SmithWonKO/TKOWu Lin Feng: Glory of Heroes 2
March, 2016Dibir ZagirovWonKO/TKOWLF: E.P.I.C.: Elevation Power in Cage 2
January, 2016Vladimir KatykhinWonKO/TKOWLF: E.P.I.C.: Elevation Power in Cage 1
September, 2015Gele QingWonKO/TKOWLF: New Zealand vs. China
September, 2015Maui TuigamalaWonKO/TKOFPF: Fair Pay Fighting 1
August, 2015Song KenanWonKO/TKOWFC: The Legend of Emei 3
June, 2013John VakeWonKO/TKOShuriken MMA: Best of the Best
March, 2012James GriffithsWonKO/TKOSFC 9: Supremacy Fighting Championship 9

Adesanya had an unfathomable 20-0 win-loss record at some point in mixed martial arts until Jan Blachowicz of Poland beat him to hand his first loss in his MMA career in 2021 at UFC 259. The other loss came against Alex Periera in November 2022 in UFC 281 middleweight title fight.

ADESANYA PROFESSIONAL MMA CAREER BREAKDOWN

25 matches23 wins2 losses
By knockout151
By submission00
By decision81

The New Zealand fighter won 15 through a dominating knockout out of the 23 wins while eight through the decision. In the only two losses he has, Adesanya lost against Blachowicz with a unanimous decision, while Periera knocked out the five-time title defender.

ADESANYA PROFESSIONAL KICKBOXING RECORD

80 matches75 wins5 losses
By knockout291
By decision464

Adesanya has won nearly 94 per cent of the fights in his professional kickboxing career. He lost only one fight through knockout.

ADESANYA PROFESSIONAL BOXING RECORD

6 match5 wins1 loss
By knockout10
By decision41

His only loss in a 6-fight professional boxing career came through the decision.

