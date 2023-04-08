UFC: Israel Adesanya - win-loss record, stats, full fight list and results

Israel Adesanya, the number one ranked fighter of the Ultimate Fighting Championship in the middleweight division, will be back in the Octagon on Sunday for UFC 287 in Miami for a rematch for the middleweight title against his arch-rival Alex Pereira.
Adesanya is considered one of the greatest in the game, with experience in professional boxing, kickboxing, and mixed martial arts.
The Nigerian-born New Zealand fighter has featured in more than a hundred professional games across MMA, kickboxing and boxing.
Here is the breakdown of his professional career.
OVERALL PROFESSIONAL RECORD
Adesanya has only lost eight professional fights in his entire professional career.
MMA WIN-LOSS RECORD
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Decision
|Event
|November, 2022
|Alex Pereira
|Lost
|KO/TKO
|UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira
|July, 2022
|Jared Cannonier
|Won
|Unanimous
|UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier
|February, 2022
|Robert Whittaker
|Won
|Unanimous
|UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2
|June, 2021
|Marvin Vettori
|Won
|Unanimous
|UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2
|March, 2021
|Jan Blachowicz
|Lost
|Unanimous
|UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya
|September, 2021
|Paulo Costa
|Won
|KO/TKO
|UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa
|March, 2020
|Yoel Romero
|Won
|Unanimous
|UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero
|October, 2019
|Robert Whittaker
|Won
|KO/TKO
|UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya
|April, 2019
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Won
|Unanimous
|UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2
|February, 2019
|Anderson Silva
|Won
|Unanimous
|UFC 234: Adesanya vs. Silva
|November, 2018
|Derek Brunson
|Won
|KO/TKO
|UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis
|July, 2018
|Brad Tavares
|Won
|Unanimous
|The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale
|April, 2018
|Marvin Vettori
|Won
|Split
|UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Gaethje
|February, 2018
|Robert Wilkinson
|Won
|KO/TKO
|UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold
|November, 2017
|Stuart Dare
|Won
|KO/TKO
|HFS: Hex Fight Series 12
|July, 2017
|Melvin Guillard
|Won
|KO/TKO
|AFC 20: Australian Fighting Championship 20
|May, 2016
|Murad Kuramagomedov
|Won
|KO/TKO
|WLF: E.P.I.C.: Elevation Power in Cage 4
|May, 2016
|Andrew Flores Smith
|Won
|KO/TKO
|Wu Lin Feng: Glory of Heroes 2
|March, 2016
|Dibir Zagirov
|Won
|KO/TKO
|WLF: E.P.I.C.: Elevation Power in Cage 2
|January, 2016
|Vladimir Katykhin
|Won
|KO/TKO
|WLF: E.P.I.C.: Elevation Power in Cage 1
|September, 2015
|Gele Qing
|Won
|KO/TKO
|WLF: New Zealand vs. China
|September, 2015
|Maui Tuigamala
|Won
|KO/TKO
|FPF: Fair Pay Fighting 1
|August, 2015
|Song Kenan
|Won
|KO/TKO
|WFC: The Legend of Emei 3
|June, 2013
|John Vake
|Won
|KO/TKO
|Shuriken MMA: Best of the Best
|March, 2012
|James Griffiths
|Won
|KO/TKO
|SFC 9: Supremacy Fighting Championship 9
Adesanya had an unfathomable 20-0 win-loss record at some point in mixed martial arts until Jan Blachowicz of Poland beat him to hand his first loss in his MMA career in 2021 at UFC 259. The other loss came against Alex Periera in November 2022 in UFC 281 middleweight title fight.
ADESANYA PROFESSIONAL MMA CAREER BREAKDOWN
|25 matches
|23 wins
|2 losses
|By knockout
|15
|1
|By submission
|0
|0
|By decision
|8
|1
The New Zealand fighter won 15 through a dominating knockout out of the 23 wins while eight through the decision. In the only two losses he has, Adesanya lost against Blachowicz with a unanimous decision, while Periera knocked out the five-time title defender.
ADESANYA PROFESSIONAL KICKBOXING RECORD
|80 matches
|75 wins
|5 losses
|By knockout
|29
|1
|By decision
|46
|4
Adesanya has won nearly 94 per cent of the fights in his professional kickboxing career. He lost only one fight through knockout.
ADESANYA PROFESSIONAL BOXING RECORD
|6 match
|5 wins
|1 loss
|By knockout
|1
|0
|By decision
|4
|1
His only loss in a 6-fight professional boxing career came through the decision.