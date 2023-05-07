More Sports

Asian Weightlifting Championships: Jeremy wins silver in snatch but fails to complete his event

PTI
Jinju, South Korea 07 May, 2023 15:03 IST
FILE PHOTO: Lalrinnunga Jeremy reacts after performing a clean and jerk during the men’s 67kg final at the Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena in Birmingham on July 31, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Lalrinnunga Jeremy reacts after performing a clean and jerk during the men's 67kg final at the Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena in Birmingham on July 31, 2022.

Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga won a silver medal in snatch but could not get an overall total as he failed to lift the weight in any of his three clean and jerk attempts in a disappointing show at the Asian Championships here on Sunday.

The 20-year-old, however, won a silver medal in the snatch event with a personal best-equalling lift of 141kg in the non-Olympic 67kg weight class.

Jeremy failed to lift 165kg in his first two clean and jerk attempts. He then increased the weight to 168kg, which would have been 2kg more than his personal best, but the reigning Youth Olympic champion faltered again.

In fact, out of six attempts -- three each in snatch and clean and jerk - Jeremy could heave the barbell only twice.

The Mizo lifter, who is returning from a thigh injury that saw him miss last year’s World Championship, looked rusty from the beginning.

His championship was off to a bad start; he faltered in his opening snatch attempt of 137kg as his right knee gave away. However, he was able to lift the same weight comfortably in his next try.

Jeremy then bettered the snatch mark with a successful 141kg attempt to register the second-highest lift in the section before things went downhill for him.

At the medal ceremony, as the lifter stood on the podium, one could see the disappointment on the Indian’s face.

China’s He Yueji 320kg (147kg+173kg) finished with the gold, while local favourite Lee Sangyeon 314kg (139kg+175kg) and Uzbek lifter Ergashev Adkhamjon 312kg (138kg+174kg) took home the silver and bronze medals respectively.

On Saturday, Bindyarani Devi had opened India’s medal count by winning silver in the women’s 55kg event.

