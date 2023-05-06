More Sports

India’s Bindyarani Devi wins silver at Asian Weightlifting Championships

The Commonwealth Games silver medallist had a total effort of 194kg (83kg+111kg) in the non-olympic 55kg category.

Jinju, South Korea 06 May, 2023 14:04 IST
FILE PHOTO: India's Bindyarani Devi competes in the women's 55kg category weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on July 30, 2022.

Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi won the silver medal in the women’s 55kg event at the Asian Weightlifting Championships here on Saturday.

She lifted 80kg and 83kg in her first two snatch attempts with relative ease but her 85kg try was deemed a no lift.

Also Read | Mirabai Chanu finishes sixth at 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships

Bindyarani covered up her underwhelming snatch performance by lifting the second highest weight in clean and jerk to take home the silver in the section.

The 24-year-old switched back to her original 55kg weight division for this event due to an injury she had sustained ahead of the selection trials.

Bindyarani had moved to the 59kg weight class that features in the Paris Olympics, during last year’s World Championships, where she finished 25th.

