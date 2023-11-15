MagazineBuy Print

Scottish runner Joasia Zakrzewski gets 12 month ban for using vehicle in ultra-marathon

Data from the tracking system at the GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool showed that Zakrzewski, who represented Scotland in the marathon at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, used a car for a 4km stretch.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 22:45 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative Photo: Scottish runner, Joasia Zakrzewski gets 12 month ban for using vehicle in ultra-marathon
Representative Photo: Scottish runner, Joasia Zakrzewski gets 12 month ban for using vehicle in ultra-marathon | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Photo: Scottish runner, Joasia Zakrzewski gets 12 month ban for using vehicle in ultra-marathon | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Long distance runner Joasia Zakrzewski was banned for 12 months by a UK athletics disciplinary body on Wednesday for riding a car during a 50-mile race in April and accepting third place.

Data from the tracking system at the GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool showed that Zakrzewski, who represented Scotland in the marathon at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, used a car for a 4km stretch of the race.

The 47-year-old, who was stripped of her third place, claimed she had informed race officials about having been in a car and finished the race “in a non-competitive way”.

The Independent Disciplinary Panel of UK Athletics disagreed with her in its verdict.

“The claimant had collected the trophy at the end of the race, something which she should have not done if she was completing the race on a non-competitive basis,” they said.

“She also did not seek to return the trophy in the week following the race.” 

Related Topics

Commonwealth Games /

Scotland /

Glasgow

