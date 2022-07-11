July 11, Indian sports news wrap: Amandeep finishes T-37 at Estrella Damm Ladies Open

GOLF

Amandeep ends 37th in Spain, Ciganda wins title by 2 shots

Indian golfer Amandeep Drall could not make up for the two bogeys and a double in her first eight holes as she carded a disappointing 1-over 73 in the final round to finish a modest T-37 at the Estrella Damm Ladies Open.

Amandeep finished with an even par 288 for four days, while her compatriot Vani Kapoor had an even par 72 and finished at 3-over 291 and T-50.

The other Indians in the field Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik, Neha Tripathi and Ridhima Dilawari had missed the cut.

Local star Carlota Ciganda completed a wire-to-wire victory for her sixth LET title at Club de Golf Terramar.

The Spanish star, who had previously won the event in 2019, held a four stroke advantage heading into the final round and seemed to be on the cusp of a comfortable victory. She managed to hold on for a two-shot win.

Ciganda birdied the 12th and made a great sand save at the 13th, holing a clutch putt from 20 feet. Although she slipped out and made a bogey on 14, she closed out in some style, with an eagle on 16th, a birdie on 17th and then a bogey on 18th for a final round of 70 and a 72-hole total of 270, 18-under-par.

Scotland’s Laura Beveridge, who fired a 66, ended two strokes behind for her career-best finish of second, a week after her tie for fourth in the Amundi German Masters. Simmermacher and Elin Arvidsson of Sweden finished in joint third on 15-under-par.

Sweden’s Maja Stark finished in fifth place, extending her lead in the season-long Race to Costa del Sol.

-PTI

Atwal finishes T-63 as Mullinax wins Barbasol

India’s Arjun Atwal had a birdie and a bogey on either side of the Keene Trace Golf Club course on a final day when he played 29 holes, 11 of them from the previous round, to finish T-63 at the Barbasol Championship.

Atwal shot 73-70 in the final two rounds for a total of 7-under 281. He closed his final round on Par-3 ninth with a chip-in for the second time in the week.

“It is tiring but good to get in two weeks of play,” said Atwal, who missed quite a few short putts during the week.

The 49-year-old is also in the field for the Barracuda Championship next week.

Meanwhile, Trey Mullinax birdied the 72nd hole to win the title by a single stroke.

The event was co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR and he now receives exemptions on both the Tours.

The American, who started the final round three strokes behind 54-hole leader Matti Schmid, battled with playing partner Kevin Streelman down the stretch as the pair exchanged blows in glorious sunshine in Kentucky.

They were neck-and-neck on 24 under par standing on the 18th tee and both found the green with their second strokes, Streelman just inside Mullinax’s approach.

Putting first, Mullinax holed his effort from 15 feet for a final round 66 and a 25 under par total, leaving his compatriot with a birdie putt to force a sudden death play-off.

From 11 feet, Streelman pushed his putt, handing Mullinax his first PGA TOUR victory on his 106th start.

With his victory, Mullinax also secured the final place at The 150th Open at St Andrews as part of The Open Qualifying Series.

Mark Hubbard carded a seven under par 65 to finish third on 22 under par. Germany’s Hurly Long was one stroke back in fourth place after following his third round nine under par 63 with a one under par 71.

The trio of Ricardo Gouveia, Marcus Helligkilde and Matti Schmid finished in a share of eighth on 18 under.

-PTI

Boxing: Devika, Abhiwardhan shine in Maharashtra domination Reigning junior national champion Devika Ghorpade and Abhiwardhan Sharma showed their mettle as Maharashtra’s seven pugilists, including five women, entered the finals of the Youth National Boxing Championships in Chennai on Monday.

Haryana’s women’s team and Services Sports Control Boards’ (SSCB) men’s team continued their brilliant show with 11 boxers progressing to the finals.

Devika (52kg) extended her fine form and started the proceedings for Maharashtra on a great note against Punjab’s Kuldeep Kaur. Her relentless attack forced the referee to stop the contest in the second round and give the result in her favour. She will fight against Haryana’s Anjali in the final.

In the 57kg feather weight category, Aarya Bartakke got the better of Rajasthan’s Anju in a thrilling contest. Both the boxers threw caution to the wind and traded heavy blows throughout the bout but Aarya showcased great composure and skills to prevail over her opponent by a 4-1 split verdict.

She will face Mizoram’s Naom Chingsanuami in the summit clash.

Sharvari Kalyankar (75kg), Nasweera Mujawar (81kg) and Kanchan Suranse (81+kg) were the other women boxers from Maharashtra to enter the final. They will face Haryana’s Muskan, Pranjal and Kirti respectively in their gold medal matches.

In the men’s section, Maharashtra’s Abhiwardhan (92kg) blanked Rishabh Pandey of Uttar Pradesh 5-0 in a one-sided affair. He will square off against Asian junior champion Bharat Joon of Haryana in the final.

The other male boxer from Maharashtra to reach the final was Usman Ansari (51kg), who defeated Uttarakhand’s Vishwas Mehra 5-0. He will take on SSCB’s Jadumani Mandengbam in the final.

Delhi’s Sanjana (48kg) and Shivani (70kg) also progressed to the finals after getting the better of Himachal Pradesh’s Priya and Rajasthan’s Sanjana respectively by identical 5-0 margin.

Anand Yadav (57kg), Adarsh Katare (60kg) and Aman Singh (92+kg) are the other Madhya Pradesh boxers to reach the finals.

Punjab’s Tejaswi Vashisht also emerged victorious on the fifth day of the competition as he defeated Ayush Yadav of Manipur in a 4-1 split verdict in the men’s 75kg semi-finals. - PTI