July 20, Indian sports news wrap

ARCHERY

Archery WC stage 4: Bhagwan Das and Pragati lead among the Indian archers

Bhagwan Das and Pragati topped among the Indian archers in the compound qualification rounds of the Archery World Cup Stage-4 in Medellin, Colombia, on Tuesday.

Bhagwan scored 706 points to take the ninth place in the men’s section. He was followed by Priyansh (704, 18th), C.R. Srither (703, 23rd) and Rajat Chauhan (701, 27th) as all male archers of the country got 700-plus scores in windy conditions.

Pragati collected 696 points for the seventh slot among women. She was followed by Srishti Singh (688, 20th), Madhura Dhamangaonkar (683, 24th) and Raginee Markoo (670, 35th).

The Indian men’s team placed fourth with 2113 points, while the women’s team was sixth with 2067 points.

The mixed team was fifth with a total of 1402 points.

-TEAM SPORTSTAR