July 7, Indian sports news wrap

BOXING

Chandigarh, UP boxers make strong start at youth boxing nationals

Led by the 2021 Asian junior champion Rohit Chamoli, four Chandigarh boxers registered comprehensive victories on the opening day of the 5th Youth Men's and Women's National Boxing Championships.

Rohit beat Chhattisgarh's Tushar Dhruw quite comfortably by 5-0 margin in a lopsided men's 51kg opening round contest. Besides Rohit, Ashish Kumar, Neha and Parineeta Sheoran also produced dominating performances to complete easy wins.

While Ashish (75kg) and Neha (54kg) claimed Referee Stopping Contest (RSC) victories against Orissa's Jayprakash Sanapati and Jharkhand’s Naina Kachhap respectively, Parineeta outpunched Madhya Pradesh's Luxmi by unanimous decision in the women's 48kg.

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh pugilists also had impressive outings on Thursday.

The current junior national champion Devika Ghorpade led Maharashtra's domination with RSC win over Kerala's Anatte Thomas in the women's 52kg. Janhavi Churi (48kg) also moved into the second round with a convincing 5-0 over Manipur's Venika Yumnam.

Simran Verma (50kg) and Niraj Rajbhar (54kg) were the other two Maharashtra boxers to make progress after winning by 'RSC' margins against Assam's Mary Moran and Kerala's Muhammed Fahil respectively in the women's and men's category.

Meanwhile seven boxers from Uttar Pradesh, including three women, began their campaigns on winning note. Kusum (50kg) and Shraddha (63kg) notched up RSC wins against their respective opponents from Telangana, Ashiwin Kulkarni and Vennela Gandamalla.

Whereas, Varsha Singh got the better of Maharashtra's Swapna Chavan 4-1 in the women’s 54kg bout. Bhupendra Kumar (51kg), Rohit Yadav (57kg), Sumit Singh Dhakare (75kg) and Rockey Chaudhary (80kg) made winning starts for Uttar Pradesh in the men's section.

Sanjana (48kg), Dolly (52kg) and Siya (54kg) were the three Delhi boxers who progressed into the next round with contrasting wins. Siya and Sanjana secured easy 5-0 and RSC wins against Karnataka's Anupriya A and Syeda Salma Jahan of Telangana respectively.

On the other hand, Dolly had to work hard in a thrilling 3-2 win against Tamil Nadu's Madhumitha H. P.

- PTI

TENNIS

Asian under-14 tournament

Fourth seed Tavish Pahw beat the top seed and doubles partner Om Verma 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Asian under-14 tennis tournament at the Tennis Project, Baliawas, on Thursday.



In the final, Tavish will play wild card entrant Prakaash Sarran who beat third seed Rudra Batham for the loss of four games.



In the girls section, wild card Vennela Gaarugupati beat Sri Lakshmi Purmani 6-1, 6-3 to set up a title clash against second seed Aleena Farid.



The results (semifinals):

Boys: Tavish Pahwa bt Om Verma 6-2, 6-4; Prakaash Sarran bt Rudra

Batham 6-3, 6-1.



Doubles: Aarav Chawla & Mohd. Shees bt Rudra Batham & Saksham Shah

(Nep) 6-3, 6-2; Tavish Pahwa & Om Verma bt Amrit Dhankar & Prakaash

Sarran 7-6(2), 2-6, [10-6].



Girls: Vennela Gaarugupati bt Sri Lakshmi Purmani 6-1, 6-3; Aleena

Farid bt Saanvi Reddy 6-0, 6-4.



Doubles: Snigdha Ruhil & Ridhima Singh bt Manvi Gupta & Aura Malik

6-4, 7-5; Aleena Farid & Hirwa Rangani bt Diya Chaudhary & Neelakshi

Lather 6-2, 7-6(3).



- Kamesh Srinivasan

AITA tournament

Sonal Patil recovered from a slow start to beat Kavya Khirwar 4-6,

6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals of the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis

tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Thursday.



In the final, Sonal will play Hitakamya Singh Narwal who knocked out

second seed Shefali Arora for the loss of five games.



The duo of Medhavi Singh and Ayushi Singh won the doubles title.

The results:



Singles (semifinals): Sonal Patil bt Kavya Khirwar 4-6, 6-2, 6-1;

Hitakamya Singh Narwal bt Shefali Arora 6-2, 6-3.



Doubles (final): Medhavi Singh & Ayushi Singh bt Kavya Khirwar & Sonal

Patil 6-3, 6-4.

- Kamesh Srinivasan