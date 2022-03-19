More Sports

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology adjudged best University for Promotion of Sports at Sportstar Aces 2022

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar was adjudged the best university for promotion of sports at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 March, 2022 20:07 IST
ATHLETICS TRACK

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar was adjudged the best university for promotion of sports at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards.   -  M. Srinath

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 March, 2022 20:07 IST

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar was adjudged the best university for promotion of sports at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards, which was held in Mumbai on Saturday.

The KIIT, alongside the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, has influenced the sporting culture in Odisha and the country for about a decade and currently hosts about 5000 active sportspersons. The institute's world-class sporting infrastructure coupled with the influence its international coaches has resulted in the development of nearly 70 athletes that have represented India at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and other international meets.

Dutee Chand, Shivpal Singh, Srabani Nanda, CA Bhavani Devi, Amit Rohidas, Sunita Lakra and Lilima Minz are among the most prominent athletes who have honed their skill at the KIIT.

Our Sponsors:

Presenting Partner: BYJU’S

Associate Partner: IDFC FIRST Bank

Insurance Partner: LIC

Sports Destination Partner: ODISHA

Associate Partner: ONGC

Colour Partner: NIPPON PAINT

Associate Partner: IndianOil

Banking Partner: Union Bank of India

Energy Partner: Bharat Petroleum

Airline Partner: Air Asia

Lifestyle Partner: G-SHOCK

Broadcast Partner: WION

Outdoor Partner: LAQSHYA

PR Partner: Words Work

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App