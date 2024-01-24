KCA, KFA and Lord’s announce massive plans for sports in Kochi

With a slew of projects, Kochi could soon turn out to be a very happening place on the sporting front.

Kerala Cricket Association has announced its plans to build a world-class sports city in Ernakulam, which will include a 40,000-capacity cricket stadium at Chengamanad, near the Kochi airport, and three other stadiums in other districts with a total budget of Rs 1200 crore.

Kerala Football Association announced its big plans here on Wednesday evening. The KFA has finalised plans to build stadiums in eight districts with the first one likely to be ready in Kochi in about 18 months.

“We will be building small football-specific, FIFA-standard stadiums with a capacity of 15,000 to 20,000,” said Navas Meeran, the KFA president, during the International Sports Summit Kerala at the Sports Hub here on Wednesday.

STADIUMS TO LURE FAMILIES

“We don’t want to build monuments which will be used only about 15 days a year. And we are looking at the Cochin Airport model, which is now giving returns of some 25% to investors, to build these stadiums. There is money in football.”

Mathew Joseph, the CEO of the new Kerala Super League which will come up later this year, said the new stadiums will be family-oriented venues, with adequate parking.

“Four academies, each of which could train 200 players, will also come up in the next few years,” he said. The total project is expected to cost Rs 800 crore.

Meanwhile Lord’s FA, the defending champion in the ongoing Kerala Women’s League, also announced its plans to build a sports city in Kochi with a budget of Rs 650 crore.

The list of investors who are keen to splurge money on sport in Kerala is long and this could make the State a sports paradise in the next few years.