Sportstar Kerala Sports Conclave: Sports to be part of the curriculum in the State

The Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman said that the government had envisaged a long term plan for development of sports in the State.

Speaking at the Sportstar Kerala Sports Conclave, Abdurahiman said that the new sports policy will give priority to sportspersons and that sports will be made part of the curriculum. The minister also said that the government will lauch Kerala Sports Limited, a public sector company, next month.

The company will manage events, promote indigenous sports and will also oversee the maintenance of stadiums. He was of opinion that only sports meets should be conducted in stadiums and shouldn't be given for other purposes.

Olympian Mercy Kuttan, the president of Kerala State Sports Council, lamented that the shortage of funds was crippling the various schemes run by the body. She also said that lack of systematic training and unscientific coaching methods were harming young talents in the State. She also said that the sports hostels should provide state-of-the-art facilities to lure parents to send their wards to these centres.

Dr. G. Kishore, the SAI Kerala director, said SAI - through its various schemes - had played a big role in promoting sports in the State. He said Olympians Bhavani Devi, K.T. Irfan, K.M. Beenamol were SAI trainees.

Tom Joseph, Director, New Initiatives at Jain Deemed-to-be-University, said sports helps in promoting team spirit and sharing responsibility. He said his institution has been promoting sports and recalled the past association with ISL team Kerala Blasters.

Col Rajeev Mannali, CMO of SUT Hospitals Pattom, stressed on the importance of sports medicine and advised the government to take steps to start sports medicine centres in all district hospitals.

BCCI vice-president Jayesh George and KCA secretary Advocate Sreejith Nair also spoke on the occassion.