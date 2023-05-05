UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches Khelo India University Games Uttar Pradesh 2022

In an electrifying ceremony today at the Jupiter Hall, Indira Gandhi Prathisthan in the state capital, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath launched the Khelo India University Games Uttar Pradesh 2023’s official logo, Mascot, Torch, Anthem & Jersey with full fervour and gushing excitement on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima.

Inspired by the ideology of Kaushal, Neeti and Dhairya, the games are slated from 25th May to 3rd June 2023 in various cities of Uttar Pradesh. The launch witnessed a phenomenon replete with anamorphic visual delights with 3D displays, along with some cultural performances.

The Chief Minister also flagged off four Torch Relays, which will crisscross the western, eastern, central, and Bundelkhand regions of India’s largest state over the next 20 days. Yogi Adityanath was also the Chief Guest for the two-hour-long event along with the Hon. Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Information & Broadcasting, Govt. of India, Anurag Thakur.

Among other dignitaries present were Girish Chandra Yadav, Hon’ble Sports Minister, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, Shri. Daya Shankar Singh, Hon’ble Transport Minister (Independent Charge), Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, Navneet Sehgal, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, Suhas LY, Secretary, Department of Sports, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh and Smt. Ekta Vishnoi, Deputy Director General, Sports Authority of India

Addressing the gathering, Yogi Adityanath said , “Today the environment and the perception of the state of Uttar Pradesh has undergone a massive transformation with peace and rule of law prevailing which is why sports and sportspersons are flourishing here. I welcome all participating athletes, coaches, officials and support staff to the 3rd Khelo India University Games Uttar Pradesh 2022 and wish them a pleasant stay in the state. I am confident that our team will ensure the best conditions, sporting facilities and infrastructure to make this event a memorable one. Khelega India, Badhega India.”

Jeetu, the official mascot, represents the Barasingha, an incredible mammal that boasts of a powerful build and remarkable speed. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Anurag Thakur said , “It gives me great satisfaction today that the Khelo India movement, as envisioned by our Hon. Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi ji is today a revolution, and that revolution has today, reached Uttar Pradesh, India’s largest state.”

“University athletes participating in these games will know that sports themselves are a great pathway to learning the hardest lessons of life. The Khelo India platform, therefore, is about building excellence in sports and building disciplined, dedicated and focused youth in the nation’s service. Under the dynamic leadership of Yogi ji, I am confident that Uttar Pradesh is set to deliver the best Khelo India games ever.”

Girish Chandra Yadav said: “Uttar Pradesh is steadily growing as a sporting state and soon will be known as the ‘Sports hub’ of the country. We are looking forward to hosting the Khelo India University Games 2022 and adding another milestone to the sporting journey of the state under the guidance of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri. Yogi Adityanath ji. I wish all the participants and organisers all the best.”

Navneet Sehgal said: “Khelo India envisioned by Honourable PM Shri. Narendra Modi ji has transformed the sports culture in India by giving a platform to grassroots athletes & building sports infrastructure across the country. The initiative has proved to be a catalyst in turning India into a sporting nation. We are honoured and excited to host the 3rd edition of the Khelo India University Games in Uttar Pradesh under the able guidance of Hon’ble PM Shri. Narendra Modi ji and Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri. Yogi Adityanath ji, we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that these are the best-organised games. Today’s high-tech launch ceremony was a step towards the same.”

The Ceremonies

The launch ceremony began at 9 am with Yadav, delivering the opening address before the Chief Minister triggered the launch of the games Logo. This was followed by Thakur unveiling the games’ Anthem titled “Khelo India – Har Dil Mein Desh”, composed and sung by renowned singer Palash Sen.

He then launched the official games jersey, which prominent UP sportspersons like Lalit Upadhyay, Sudha Singh and Divya Kakran donned and showed off with aplomb on the stage.

The game’s mascot Jeetu the Barasingha, the exotic vibrant state animal who embodies “Garv se Gaurav” was then unveiled by the Chief Minister himself.

The final unveiling was that of the games torch, which was then brought on stage one by one by UP sports icons Lalit Upadhyay, Vandana Kataria, Sudha Singh, Vijay Yadav, and Danish Mujtaba. Upon being handed over the torch by the sports icons, Hon’ble Chief Minister lit it on the anamorphic screen and then proceeded to the parking area to flag off the four torch relays proceeding in four directions on canters.

The Games

The 12-day-long KIUG UP 2022 will be held in the cities of Varanasi, Noida and Gorakhpur, besides the state capital of Lucknow with Delhi’s Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range hosting the Shooting competition. The Kabaddi competition begins in Noida on May 23rd, 2023 while a few others begin at the various venues on May 24th, 2023, as well.

More than 4000 athletes from 200 Indian universities will compete in 21 sporting disciplines at the games, which are officially scheduled from May 25-Jun 03, 2023. The opening ceremony is slated for May 25, 2023, in Lucknow. The games will exemplify the finest sporting spirit, raising the bar of excellence and for the honour of competing,

Full schedule of the 3rd Khelo India University Games Uttar Pradesh 2022: