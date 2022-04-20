Khelo India University Games second edition: All you need to know - venue, dates, past winners

The Khelo India University Games (KIUG) are all set to return in April. The event which was to be held in 2021 was delayed due to Covid-19 and will finally being held in Bengaluru.

Here's everything you need to know about the event:

When will the games be held?

The Khelo India University Games will be take place from April 24 to May 3.

What sports will feature in KIUG?

The event will have 20 disciplines and 257 gold medals will be up for grabs. Archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, fencing, football, field hockey, judo, kabaddi, shooting, swimming, tennis, table tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and karate are the sports included in the games alongside Yogasana and Malkhamb.

Where are the games being held?

Five venues in Bengaluru have been earmarked for KIUG 2022 - Jain Global University campus, Jain Sports School, Kanteerava Stadium, Field Marshal Cariappa Hockey Stadium, and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Centre of Excellence.

How much is being spent on organising KIUG?

A total of Rs 52 crore is reportedly being spent on the Games of which Rs 35 crore will be borne by the Sports Ministry.

How many athletes are participating?

4,529 athletes from 189 universities across India are expected to participate in the event, according to the sports ministry.

3,500 rooms and 1,500 Art of Living rooms have been earmarked for the athletes.

Why is KIUG '22 important?

KIUG '22 will serve as qualifier for World University Games scheduled to be held in Chengdu, China, from June 26.

Tech support

KIUG '22 has a mobile application - Khelo India Uni Games 2021 - to assist athletes and staff with venue and accommodation-related services.

How many editions of the tournament have taken place?

Only one so far. The Khelo University Games were instituted in 2020. The 2021 edition was hampered by COVID-19 and did not happen. The upcoming 2022 edition will be the second chapter of the event.

Who won the previous edition?

Panjab University won the Khelo University Games title in 2020 with 46 medals – 17 golds, 19 silver and 10 bronze. Savitribai Phule Pune University and Punjab University were placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

Where can you watch, follow the event?

You can follow the Khelo India University Games 2022 on the radio live with All India Radio. Doordarshan will also telecast events from the tournament.