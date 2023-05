Khelo India University Games Day 7: PUC picks up six gold medals in rowing

Lucknow/Noida/Varanasi/Gorakhpur/Delhi

Panjab University, Chandigarh (PUC) picked up as many as 12 medals in rowing including six gold at Gorakhpur’s Ramgarh Taal. However, defending champion Jain University, Karnataka, continued to lead the medal tally at the 3 rd Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2022 Uttar Pradesh at the end of day seven of competitions.

Also, local lad Yoonus Shah of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) in Bareilly, set a new Games record with his Men’s 1500m win on the first day of the Athletics competitions, at the Guru Gobind Singh Sports College (GGSSC) track in Lucknow. His timing of 3.51.61mins was far better than the earlier record of 3.52.54mins set in the very first edition of the Games.

Jain University, currently with 15 gold, eight silver and four bronze medals, finds PUC in hot pursuit with 12 gold, seven silver and 12 bronze medals and the duo, along with Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (GNDU) with 10 gold, 14 silver, five bronze, are threatening to break away from the pack with five more days of competition remaining.

Siva, Shrungi finish best male and female swimmers

Jain University is at the top of the medals tally courtesy its star swimmers Siva Sridhar and Shrungi Bandekar as both have accounted for 13 of its 15 golds won so far. The duo emerged the best male and female swimmers of the Games with eight and five golds to their names respectively. Siva in-fact finished with 11 medals to go with the seven he had won in the last edition at home.

Aneesh Gowda of Christ University (deemed) picked up four golds and seven medals whereas Shristi Upadhyay, Preetha V, Rohit Benedicton and Danush Suresh also picked up three golds a piece at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik (SVSP) stadium pool at Gautambuddh Nagar.

MGU, Kottayam, Savitribai Phule Pune University, dominate Athletics

The Mahatma Gandhi Public University (MGU), Kottayam and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) dominated the first day of the athletics competition, Yoonus’ record notwithstanding, picking up as many as two each of the 10 golds on offer.

Gurindervir Singh of Guru Kashi University who won the 100m Gold at the Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow.

Gurindervir Singh however picked up the prized Men’s 100m gold for his Guru Kashi University, completing the dash in 10.57secs. The fastest woman of the Games title was picked up by Avantika Santosh Narali of Savitribai Phule Pune University, who won the women’s 100m in a time of 11.68secs.

Kottayam’s golds came through Manoop M in the Men’s 400m Hurdles and K.M. Srikanth in the Men’s Long Jump while Shivechha Patil won the women’s 1500m to give SPPU a second gold on the track.

GNDU picks up two wrestling golds

The GNDU’s presence in the top three can be attributed to its success at the Wrestling mat in Varanasi’s IIT-BHU indoor stadium. It won two golds on the day and has picked up a total of five gold, five silver and one bronze from the sport so far. Its winners today were Rajni in the women’s 76kg category and Priya in the Women’s 67kg category.

Football and Hockey Men’s semifinals line-up identified

Also at the GGSSC, Lucknow, the men’s football semifinal lineups were firmed up today. Punjabi University, who was involved in a goalless draw with Kannur early in the day, has qualified and will play a tough MGU, Kottayam side in the first semis while Kolkata’s Adamas University will clash with GNDU in the second. GNDU won its final group match 3-0 against Kota University on Monday.

Also at the GGSC, the Men’s Hockey semifinalists were also identified after the final group games concluded. Punjabi University takes on Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur in one semi whereas Sambalpur University, Odisha clash with GNDU, Amritsar, in the second. All semifinals are slated for Tuesday.