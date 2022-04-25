Khelo India University Games: Siva Sridhar, Srihari Nataraj win gold

Swimmers Siva Sridhar and Srihari Nataraj led the charge for host Jain University, clinching three gold medals and all three of them in record times, in the Khelo India University Games here on Monday.

While Siva finished ahead of the pack in men’s 200m IM and 100m backstroke, Srihari touched the pad first in 50m freestyle.

Elsewhere, in volleyball, the SRM University men’s and women’s teams entered their respective summit clashes with contrasting wins. The men’s outfit fought hard to defeat MG University 22-25, 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 15-9, while the women recorded an easy 25-20, 25-14, 25-15 win over Adamas University.