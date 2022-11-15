More Sports

Mary Kom elected as the Chairperson of Athletes Commission of IOA

Six-time World women’s boxing champion and Olympic medallist Mary Kom was elected as the Chairperson of the Athletes Commission of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday.

Kamesh Srinivasan
15 November, 2022 19:48 IST
15 November, 2022 19:48 IST
Mary Kom and Sharath Kamal with their certificates from Returning Officer Umesh Sinha in Delhi on Tuesday.

Mary Kom and Sharath Kamal with their certificates from Returning Officer Umesh Sinha in Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Six-time World women’s boxing champion and Olympic medallist Mary Kom was elected as the Chairperson of the Athletes Commission of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday.

Six-time World women’s boxing champion and Olympic medallist Mary Kom was elected as the Chairperson of the Athletes Commission of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday.

The vice Chairperson position went to Sharath Kamal, the table tennis ace who will be receiving the Khel Ratna award this month.

Both received their certificates from the Returning Officer Umesh Sinha who will conducting the election of the IOA) on December 10.

Also Read
Mary Kom, Sindhu, Mirabai, Keshavan elected in IOA Athletes’ Commission

The athletes commission nominated Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Gagan Narang for inclusion in the electoral college for the Executive Council of the IOA.

The immediate task of the Athletes Commission would be to identify eight Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) who would then be voting members of the IOA’s General Assembly.

The process of application for SOM closed at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The Athletes Commission would scrutinise all the applications on the basis of eligibility criteria etc. and choose the best eight.

One of the criteria is that the sportsperson should have retired from the sport, and should have won a medal in the Olympics, Asian Games or Commonwealth Games.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us