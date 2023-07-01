MFN 12 LIVE updates: India’s Puja to defend title against Russia’s Anastasia; Matrix Fight Night prelims underway

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Matrix FIght Night, happening at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Uttar Pradesh.

Sonam Zomba vs Jojo Rajkumari - Women’s strawweight

Round 2: Jojo has been lethargic with her guard and Sonam has been exploiting it constantly, this time she finds Jojo’s ear with a spinning elbow. A fairly dull round comes to an end. Meanwhile, India batter Shikhar Dhawan is in attendance at the Noida Indoor stadium!

Round 1: The women exchange back-to-back leg kicks. Jojo tries anothe leg kick but loses balance and falls down. Sonam waits for her opportunity and pounces right when she got it and pins her opponent down. Sonam continues to dominate as she drops multiple elbow blows. Failed jabs from both the sides. Round one comes to a close

Dushyant Singh vs Anthony Syiem - Featherweight bout

Up next, Anthony of Shillong will be up against Delhi’s Dushyant.

30-27, 30-26, 30-26 in favour of Dushyant and he wins the bout via unanimous decision!

Round 3: Another lapse of concentration from Anthony and he gets pinned down immediately. Although being down for the majority of the fight, Anthony has stayed calm throughout. Meanwhile, Dushyant has been clinical with his punches and has been picking points constantly. Dushyant’s coach and support staff are urging him to finish the fight, they don’t want this to go towards the judges but that is what has happened now. Third and final round comes to an end. Upto the judges now but Dushyant can be confident for the kind of performance that he’s put in. Over eight minutes of ground control for the Delhi man in total

Round 2: Anthony lets his guard down for a moment and Dushyant grapples without second thoughts. Similar start to this round as well. Anthony tries to kick but Dushyant gets hold of the leg and slams Anthony down. He begins to elbow Anthony’s head, that prompts the referee to give out a warning. Proper ground and pound display from Dushyant. And with that the second round comes to a close. Dushyant, so far, has landed a whopping 39 ground strikes on his opponent

Round 1: Aggressive start from Dushyant as he lands a couple of inside leg kicks and pins Anthony down. He continues to to attack with multiple jabs to Anthony’s torso. Anthony tries to break the lock but Dushyant counters it with knee kicks. Superb reversal from Athony but an even better move from Dushyant leads to Anthony getting a shoulder choke. Dushyant continues to suffocate his opponent with an arm triangle hold. End of round 1

Gurtej Singh vs Edukondal Rao - Lightweight bout

First up, in the prelims, it’s the lightweight fight between two Indians - Gurtej Singh and Edukondal Rao.

GURTEJ SINGH WINS THE LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION!

Round 3: Rao is visibly panting. Opportunity for Gurtej to dictate terms here. Gurtej lands a lethal right handed jab to Rao’s neck that leaves the latter on the ground. Gurtej succeeds with the grapple yet again. Looks like it will be upto the judges to decide the winner here with just 15 seconds on the clock. Gurtej tried to make Rao submit but the final bell saves him.

Round 2: Rao tries a spinning leg kick but Gurtej evades it pretty easily. The first minute went by in a flash with back and forth between the fighters, undecisive of who will take the initiative. Rao’s attempts to land a kick on his opponent are in vain as Gurtej’s guard is unbreakable. Gurtej pins Rao down yet again with a superb grapple. Rao tries t body lock but Gurtej spots the opening and lands two powerful jabs. Thats the end of round 2

Round 1: Gurtej starts off positively, with two quick kicks to Rao’s shoulder and has him pinned down. Gurtej tops it with consecutive jabs to Rao’s head. Rao finally breaks the deadlock but it’s too late as the round comes to an end.

Wondering why Angad Bisht isn’t defending his title?

The main event was supposed to be Angad Bisht of India defending his Flyweight title against Brazil’s Hugo Paiva. But the Indian pulled out of the fight after Paiva missed his weight by 2.2 kgs.

Here’s a story by our correspondent Jonathan Selvaraj on Angan Bisht’s journey into the Mixed Martial Arts arena.

MFN 12 - prelims fight card* Lightweight: Gurtej Singh vs. Edukondal Rao - Gurtej wins via unanimous decision Strawweight: Sonam Zomba vs. Jojo Rajkumari Featherweight: Dushyant Singh vs. Anthony Syiem Flyweight: Aminder Bisht vs. Abhimanyu Rai *All the fighters in prelims are Indians

PREVIEW

Matrix Fight Night returns on Sunday at the Noida indoor stadium in Uttar Pradesh, which will present an opportunity for nine Indian fighters to showcase their potential.

In the main event, India highest ranked female MMA fighter Puja Tomar will defend her strawweight title against Anastasia Feofanova of Russia, making it the first-ever all-woman main event fight in MFN.

Puja comes into the fight on the back fo a three-fight-winning streak and will be primed to defend her title. Meanwhile, Anastasia has won just one of his last three fights and will be looking to prove a point in the fight tonight.

The originally scheduled main event featherweight title bout between India’s Sanjeet Budhwar and Mochamed Machaev of Austria, has been scrapped after the Indian pulled out of the event due to an unspecified sickness.

Pawan Maan Singh will also compete in the event and will be fighting for the first time since his ‘Road to UFC’ campaign, which ended abruptly with a loss to Jeka Saragih.