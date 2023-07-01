MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MFN 12 LIVE updates: India’s Puja to defend title against Russia’s Anastasia; Matrix Fight Night prelims underway

MFN 12: Get live updates from the Matrix Fight Night 12, headlined by the women’s strawweight title fight between Puja Tomar and Anastasia Feofanova of Russia.

Updated : Jul 01, 2023 19:30 IST - 5 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Puja Tomar (in picture) will square off against Russia’s Anastasia Feofanova in the main event fight.
Puja Tomar (in picture) will square off against Russia’s Anastasia Feofanova in the main event fight. | Photo Credit: Instagram/mfn_mma
infoIcon

Puja Tomar (in picture) will square off against Russia’s Anastasia Feofanova in the main event fight. | Photo Credit: Instagram/mfn_mma

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Matrix FIght Night, happening at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Uttar Pradesh.

Sonam Zomba vs Jojo Rajkumari - Women’s strawweight

Round 2: Jojo has been lethargic with her guard and Sonam has been exploiting it constantly, this time she finds Jojo’s ear with a spinning elbow. A fairly dull round comes to an end. Meanwhile, India batter Shikhar Dhawan is in attendance at the Noida Indoor stadium!

Round 1: The women exchange back-to-back leg kicks. Jojo tries anothe leg kick but loses balance and falls down. Sonam waits for her opportunity and pounces right when she got it and pins her opponent down. Sonam continues to dominate as she drops multiple elbow blows. Failed jabs from both the sides. Round one comes to a close

Dushyant Singh vs Anthony Syiem - Featherweight bout

Up next, Anthony of Shillong will be up against Delhi’s Dushyant.

30-27, 30-26, 30-26 in favour of Dushyant and he wins the bout via unanimous decision!

Round 3: Another lapse of concentration from Anthony and he gets pinned down immediately. Although being down for the majority of the fight, Anthony has stayed calm throughout. Meanwhile, Dushyant has been clinical with his punches and has been picking points constantly. Dushyant’s coach and support staff are urging him to finish the fight, they don’t want this to go towards the judges but that is what has happened now. Third and final round comes to an end. Upto the judges now but Dushyant can be confident for the kind of performance that he’s put in. Over eight minutes of ground control for the Delhi man in total

Round 2: Anthony lets his guard down for a moment and Dushyant grapples without second thoughts. Similar start to this round as well. Anthony tries to kick but Dushyant gets hold of the leg and slams Anthony down. He begins to elbow Anthony’s head, that prompts the referee to give out a warning. Proper ground and pound display from Dushyant. And with that the second round comes to a close. Dushyant, so far, has landed a whopping 39 ground strikes on his opponent

Round 1: Aggressive start from Dushyant as he lands a couple of inside leg kicks and pins Anthony down. He continues to to attack with multiple jabs to Anthony’s torso. Anthony tries to break the lock but Dushyant counters it with knee kicks. Superb reversal from Athony but an even better move from Dushyant leads to Anthony getting a shoulder choke. Dushyant continues to suffocate his opponent with an arm triangle hold. End of round 1

Gurtej Singh vs Edukondal Rao - Lightweight bout

First up, in the prelims, it’s the lightweight fight between two Indians - Gurtej Singh and Edukondal Rao.

GURTEJ SINGH WINS THE LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION!

Round 3: Rao is visibly panting. Opportunity for Gurtej to dictate terms here. Gurtej lands a lethal right handed jab to Rao’s neck that leaves the latter on the ground. Gurtej succeeds with the grapple yet again. Looks like it will be upto the judges to decide the winner here with just 15 seconds on the clock. Gurtej tried to make Rao submit but the final bell saves him.

Round 2: Rao tries a spinning leg kick but Gurtej evades it pretty easily. The first minute went by in a flash with back and forth between the fighters, undecisive of who will take the initiative. Rao’s attempts to land a kick on his opponent are in vain as Gurtej’s guard is unbreakable. Gurtej pins Rao down yet again with a superb grapple. Rao tries t body lock but Gurtej spots the opening and lands two powerful jabs. Thats the end of round 2

Round 1: Gurtej starts off positively, with two quick kicks to Rao’s shoulder and has him pinned down. Gurtej tops it with consecutive jabs to Rao’s head. Rao finally breaks the deadlock but it’s too late as the round comes to an end.

Wondering why Angad Bisht isn’t defending his title?

The main event was supposed to be Angad Bisht of India defending his Flyweight title against Brazil’s Hugo Paiva. But the Indian pulled out of the fight after Paiva missed his weight by 2.2 kgs.

Here’s a story by our correspondent Jonathan Selvaraj on Angan Bisht’s journey into the Mixed Martial Arts arena.

MFN 12 - prelims fight card*
Lightweight: Gurtej Singh vs. Edukondal Rao - Gurtej wins via unanimous decision
Strawweight: Sonam Zomba vs. Jojo Rajkumari
Featherweight: Dushyant Singh vs. Anthony Syiem
Flyweight: Aminder Bisht vs. Abhimanyu Rai
*All the fighters in prelims are Indians

PREVIEW

Matrix Fight Night returns on Sunday at the Noida indoor stadium in Uttar Pradesh, which will present an opportunity for nine Indian fighters to showcase their potential.

In the main event, India highest ranked female MMA fighter Puja Tomar will defend her strawweight title against Anastasia Feofanova of Russia, making it the first-ever all-woman main event fight in MFN.

Read other MMA stories/results - HERE

Puja comes into the fight on the back fo a three-fight-winning streak and will be primed to defend her title. Meanwhile, Anastasia has won just one of his last three fights and will be looking to prove a point in the fight tonight.

The originally scheduled main event featherweight title bout between India’s Sanjeet Budhwar and Mochamed Machaev of Austria, has been scrapped after the Indian pulled out of the event due to an unspecified sickness.

Pawan Maan Singh will also compete in the event and will be fighting for the first time since his ‘Road to UFC’ campaign, which ended abruptly with a loss to Jeka Saragih. 

Streaming information
The Matrix Fight Night can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on subscription basis. The event starts at 6:00pm IST on Saturday, July 1.

Related Topics

MMA /

Puja Tomar /

Pawan Maan Singh /

MFN

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former Wimbledon champion Venus on playing till 50: “If there is anyone who could do it, it would be me”
    AFP
  2. MFN 12 LIVE updates: India’s Puja to defend title against Russia’s Anastasia; Matrix Fight Night prelims underway
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Lebanon LIVE score, SAFF Championship semifinal: LBN v IND, Indian football updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Elorda Cup 2023: India finishes campaign with five medals
    Team Sportstar
  5. West Indies fails to qualify for World Cup 2023 after losing to Scotland
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. MFN 12 LIVE updates: India’s Puja to defend title against Russia’s Anastasia; Matrix Fight Night prelims underway
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, July 1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Biggest controversies, scandals in Tour de France history
    Team Sportstar
  4. Matrix Fight Night LIVE streaming info: Preview, fight cards of MFN 12
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tour de France 2023: All you need to know about the race, timings, stages, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former Wimbledon champion Venus on playing till 50: “If there is anyone who could do it, it would be me”
    AFP
  2. MFN 12 LIVE updates: India’s Puja to defend title against Russia’s Anastasia; Matrix Fight Night prelims underway
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Lebanon LIVE score, SAFF Championship semifinal: LBN v IND, Indian football updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Elorda Cup 2023: India finishes campaign with five medals
    Team Sportstar
  5. West Indies fails to qualify for World Cup 2023 after losing to Scotland
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment