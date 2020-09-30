More Sports More Sports Tokyo Olympics name Mikako Kotani as new sports director Mikako Kotani, who replaced Koji Murofushi, won two bronze medals in synchronized swimming — now called artistic swimming — at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul. PTI 30 September, 2020 14:15 IST PTI 30 September, 2020 14:15 IST The organizing committee of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has named Mikako Kotani as its new sports director. She takes over the position on Thursday.Kotani won two bronze medals in synchronized swimming — now called artistic swimming — at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul.She replaces Koji Murofushi, who is becoming Japan’s Sports Agency commissioner, a position in the Japanese government.ALSO READ| NBA Finals: Heat coach says LeBron's longevity is 'testament to his greatness' The Tokyo 2020 organizing committee is headed by 83-year-old Yoshiro Mori, a former Japanese prime minister.Kotani is also a member of the executive board of the Japanese Olympic Committee and one of the few women in a sports leadership position in Japan.The cabinet of new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has only two women among its 20 members.The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic until next year. Organizers are adamant that it will take place but have offered few details about exactly how it will happen. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.