Weightlifting Worlds: Mirabai withdraws after weigh-in; Shubham finishes third on debut

Making his debut at the World Championships, Indian weightlifter Shubham Todkar finished third in Group D of the men’s 61kg event here.

The 26-year-old national champion from Maharashtra lifted a total of 269kg (119kg+150kg), which was six kg better than his Asian Championships effort (263kg) in May and 10kg heavier than his 259kg lift that fetched him a gold medal at the Commonwealth Championships in July.

With Mirabai not in medal contention, weightlifting Worlds set to be an underwhelming affair for India

“The result is not what I expected, but I’m satisfied that the total is good this time. It is my highest on the international stage,” Shubham said after his event on Monday.

Malaysia’s Aznil Muhamad, who heaved 290kg (129kg+161kg) and Korea’s Rok Shin 280kg (125kg+155kg) stood first and second in the group, respectively.

As expected, Tokyo silver medallist and former world champion Mirabai Chanu, who is saving her best for the Asian Games later this month, withdrew after weighing-in for the women’s 49kg event, where she was placed in Group D.

Lifters are assigned groups based on their entries. The lifters with the highest entry weights are placed in Group A, followed by B, and so on.

The 2023 World Championship is one of the two compulsory qualifying events for the Paris Olympics.