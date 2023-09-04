MagazineBuy Print

Amlan Borgohain will be in Indian team for Asian Games: AFI chief

Borgohain won gold in the men’s 200m race during the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar in June but his performance of 20.71 seconds fell short of Asian Games qualification.

Published : Sep 04, 2023 20:12 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Amlan Borgohain (123) won the Gold at the 36th National Games at Gandhinagar.
FILE PHOTO: Amlan Borgohain (123) won the Gold at the 36th National Games at Gandhinagar. | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Amlan Borgohain (123) won the Gold at the 36th National Games at Gandhinagar. | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV/ The Hindu

India’s top sprinter Amlan Borgohain will be added to the Indian team for the Asian Games after he was left out of the initial list of participants issued by the sports ministry, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla said on Monday.

Borgohain’s name was missing in the 65-member athletics team for the Asian Games issued by the sports ministry a few days ago but Sumariwalla said it was because the Assam athlete could not touch the qualifying time set by the AFI for the Hangzhou Games.

ALSO READ: Indian athletes who have qualified for Diamond League Final 2023

Borgohain won gold in the men’s 200m race during the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar in June which served as the selection event for the Asian Games. But his performance of 20.71 seconds fell short of the Asian Games qualification time of 20.61 seconds.

“Yes, he (Borgohain) is in the team. His name will be there in the new list,” Sumariwalla told PTI.

The 25-year-old Borgohain holds the men’s 200m national record of 20.52 seconds. He also is the 100m national record holder with a time of 10.25 seconds.

Athletics made up the largest number of participants -- 65 -- in the Indian team of 634 for the Asian Games, according to the list issued by the sports ministry a few days ago.

Track and field athletes contributed 20 medals (8 gold, 9 silver, 3 bronze) out of India’s total of 70 medals in the 2018 Asian Games.

