Montpellier FISE World Series 2020 to be contested online

As global sports federations look for safe ways to bring athletes back to the field, the International Festival of Extreme Sports (FISE) has decided to conduct the Montpellier FISE World Series 2020 completely online.

The FISE World Series, organised by Hurricane Events, is a multidisciplinary event which brings together athletes from BMX Freestyle Park and Flatland, Skateboard, Mountain Bike, Freestyle Roller, Parkour among many others. Each year, more than 2700 amateur and professional athletes from around 40 countries follow the FWS stages hosted by major cities across the world.

FISE World Series Montpellier has been a part of the tour for more than 20 years, bringing together over 600,000 spectators and nearly 2,000 athletes on the banks of river Lez each year in May. With public gatherings banned in France, the participants will be submitting video entries for the contest which will be judged by both the fans and leading figures from the world of urban sports.

The contest remains open to male and female athletes, pros and amateurs. The global prize money will be the same as 2019 edition.

The 24th edition of the FWS tour began with a launch event in March in Jeddah, Saudi Arabi and was held in Hiroshima (Japan) in April. The next events were scheduled to take place in Montpellier in May, Edmonton (Canada) in July, Budapest (Hungary) in September and Chengdu (China) in November.