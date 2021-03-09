More Sports More Sports NADA imposes santions on Madhavan R Ruchika for violation of its code. Madhavan tested positive for prohibited substance Phentermine and Mephentermine while Ruchika tested positive for Furosemide. PTI NEW DELHI 09 March, 2021 21:27 IST Madhavan was handed a four-year ban and Ruchika, a two-year ban. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) - Getty Images PTI NEW DELHI 09 March, 2021 21:27 IST The National Anti-Doping Agency's (NADA) disciplinary panel on Tuesday imposed sanctions on weightlifter Madhavan R and boxer Ruchika for violation of its code.Weightlifter Madhavan R, who tested positive for prohibited substance Phentermine and Mephentermine, was handed a four-year ban by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel.The ADDP also imposed a two-year ban on boxer Ruchika after she was found positive for Furosemide.ALSO READ | Japan to stage Tokyo Olympics without foreign spectators: reportNADA took to Twitter to announce the two sanctions."Mr Madhavan R. of Weightlifting Discipline was found positive for a prohibited substance Phentermine & Mephentermine. ADDP has imposed a sanction of 4Years ineligibility on him," NADA tweeted."Ms Ruchika of Boxing discipline was found positive for prohibited substance Furosemide. ADDP has imposed a sanction of 2 years ineligibility on her," stated NADA in another tweet.While the bans have been imposed by the ADDP, the athletes have an option to appeal against the sanctions to a higher panel Anti-Doping Appeals Panel (ADAP). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.