NADA imposes santions on Madhavan R Ruchika for violation of its code.

The National Anti-Doping Agency's (NADA) disciplinary panel on Tuesday imposed sanctions on weightlifter Madhavan R and boxer Ruchika for violation of its code.

Weightlifter Madhavan R, who tested positive for prohibited substance Phentermine and Mephentermine, was handed a four-year ban by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel.

The ADDP also imposed a two-year ban on boxer Ruchika after she was found positive for Furosemide.

NADA took to Twitter to announce the two sanctions.

"Mr Madhavan R. of Weightlifting Discipline was found positive for a prohibited substance Phentermine & Mephentermine. ADDP has imposed a sanction of 4Years ineligibility on him," NADA tweeted.

"Ms Ruchika of Boxing discipline was found positive for prohibited substance Furosemide. ADDP has imposed a sanction of 2 years ineligibility on her," stated NADA in another tweet.

While the bans have been imposed by the ADDP, the athletes have an option to appeal against the sanctions to a higher panel Anti-Doping Appeals Panel (ADAP).