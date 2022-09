The 2022 National Games of India will be held in Gujarat from September 27 to October 10. The country’s most prestigious multi-discipline sporting event returns after a gap of seven years. The previous edition had happened in Kerala in 2015.

The Games will be held across six cities — Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. An estimated 8,000 athletes will take part across 36 sporting disciplines. Only one event - cycling (track) - is set to be organised at the Velodrome in Delhi.

Here’s the full schedule of the National Games 2022.