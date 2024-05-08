Indian sports wrap, May 8: Tamil Nadu girls, boys win group-stage openers at National Junior Basketball Championship

BASKETBALL
National Junior Championship: Tamil Nadu makes winning start in both categories
Defending champion Tamil Nadu girls warmed up with a 92-58 victory over Karnataka in a group-A league match of the 74th National junior basketball championship at the Emerald Heights International School in Indore on Wednesday.
The Tamil Nadu boys also had a good start, beating Odisha 104-48 in a group-B league match.
RESULTS (League stage)
Men
Women
- Team Sportstar
TENNIS
AITA Tournament: Qualifier Divya reaches quarterfinals
Qualifier Divya Sharma beat fourth seed Divya Bhardwaj 6-3, 6-2 in the women’s pre-quarterfinals of the Rs 200,000 AITA ranking tennis tournament at the Ace Academy in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
In another second round match, Vidhi Jani fought her way past sixth seed Samaira Malik 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-1.
The results (pre-quarterfinals)
- Team Sportstar
SHOOTING
Baku World Cup: Indians have a dismal day in skeet
Asian Games silver medallist and Olympic quota winner Anantjeet Singh Naruka shot 72 following rounds of 22, 25, 25 in skeet in the shooting World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday.
The other Indian shooters were not in best form, with Sheeraz Sheikh (67) and Mairaj Ahmad Khan (63) finding themselves in the 67th and 76th spots among 80 shooters.
In women’s skeet, Olympic quota winners Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan apart from World Cup medallist Ganemat Sekhon shot identical score of 69. Two more rounds on Thursday, will lead to the top six competing in the finals.
- Team Sportstar
KARTING
Aarav tops Round 2 with maiden win in Meritus Cup karting
Gurugram’s Aarav Dewan of Leapfrog Racing won Round 2 of the junior class while Bengaluru’s Ishaan Madesh of Peregrine Racing took the honours in the senior class in Round 2 of the FMSCI Meco Meritus Cup in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Chennai’s Rivaan Dev Preetham, the reigning Rotax champion, won both the races in the Micro class.
For the 14-year Aarav, a Class 8 student of Heritage Experiential School, this is his first career win at the national level. He won the final race and came third in the super heat.
He emerged as the championship leader with a total of 61 points. Arafath, who led the table with 32 points after round 1, was second with 58 points.
In the Micro class, 11-year Preetham of MSport topped the table after two rounds with 67 points. The Class 5 students of Alphabet International School won both the rounds.
Rehan Khan, who bagged 29 points in each of the two rounds was in second place. Yug Jain of Peregrine Racing is third in the standings after two rounds.
Multiple National champion Ishaan won round 2 in senior class with a third in the sprint and a victory in the feature race.
But it is Siddharth Rooso of Kartkrew Motorsports, who is leading the senior table with 64 points and his teammate Ethan Joy on 51 in third. Ishaan did not take part in round 1.
- PTI
