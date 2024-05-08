Indian sports wrap, May 8: Tamil Nadu girls, boys win group-stage openers at National Junior Basketball Championship

BASKETBALL

National Junior Championship: Tamil Nadu makes winning start in both categories

Defending champion Tamil Nadu girls warmed up with a 92-58 victory over Karnataka in a group-A league match of the 74th National junior basketball championship at the Emerald Heights International School in Indore on Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu boys also had a good start, beating Odisha 104-48 in a group-B league match.

RESULTS (League stage) Men Group-A: Chandigarh 81 (Himanshu Hooda 28, Gaurav Kumar Singh 14, Prashanth 11, Ravinder Kaushik 11) bt Kerala 66 (Vinay Sankar 18, Jeevan Joby 14, Jins Joby 11). Punjab 87 (Sahibjith Singh 26, Jaddu Maan 13, Amandeep Singh 13) bt Delhi 53 (Harsh 23). Group-B: Tamil Nadu 104 (Harish Vasanthan 20, S Pradeep 18 Harish Aravind 16) bt Odisha 48 (Shaik Saifuddin 25, Gourav Kumar 12). Women Group-A: Tamil Nadu 92 (M Theja Sri 13, Juana Chrisolin 11, R Deshna 11, Daisy Antheya 11) bt Karnataka 58 (MK Yashaswini 14, Adhya Nagalinga 10). Madhya Pradesh 86 (Khushi Pal Singh 22, Gunvi Agarwal 15, Mansi Viswakarma 11) bt Rajasthan 61 (Bhumika Verma 12, Priyanshi Joshi 12, Twinkle 11). Group-B: Maharashtra 84 (Samiksha Patil 22, Aanaya Bhavasar 20, Mushkan Singh 10) bt Gujarat 71 (I Aradhana Patel 21, Aahana George 17, Archi Patel 13). Punjab 79 (Komal Preet 25, Anchal 12, Chanda Ghoutham 11, Gagandeep Singh 11) bt Uttar Pradesh 31.

TENNIS

AITA Tournament: Qualifier Divya reaches quarterfinals

Qualifier Divya Sharma beat fourth seed Divya Bhardwaj 6-3, 6-2 in the women’s pre-quarterfinals of the Rs 200,000 AITA ranking tennis tournament at the Ace Academy in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

In another second round match, Vidhi Jani fought her way past sixth seed Samaira Malik 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-1.

The results (pre-quarterfinals) Men: Yash Yadav bt Sandesh Kurale 3-6, 6-1, 6-1; Adil Kalyanpur bt Utkarsh Tiwari 6-2, 6-3; Moksh Puri bt Kanishk Jetley 6-1, 6-0; Nihit Nilesh Rahane bt Nishith Naveen 7-6(1), 6-3; Nirav Shetty bt Maanav Jain 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3; Ricky Chaudhary bt Chandan Shivaraj 6-4, 6-1; Deep Munim w.o. Varun Dhandhukia; Dmitrii Baskov bt Alok Hajare 6-3, 6-2. Women: Sejal Bhutada bt Aarushi Raval 6-2, 6-3; Khushali Modi bt Ananya Yadav 6-7(9), 7-6(7), 6-4; Saumrita Verma bt Aditi Singh 6-3, 6-3; Mirdhula Palanivel bt Bharatiyana Reddy 6-0, 6-0; Ira Shah bt Hridayeshi Pai 4-6, 6-3, 7-5; Divya Sharma bt Divya Bhardwaj 6-3, 6-2; Vidhi Jani bt Samaira Malik 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-1; Sahira Singh bt Prachi Rana 6-1, 6-2.

SHOOTING

Baku World Cup: Indians have a dismal day in skeet

Asian Games silver medallist and Olympic quota winner Anantjeet Singh Naruka shot 72 following rounds of 22, 25, 25 in skeet in the shooting World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday.

The other Indian shooters were not in best form, with Sheeraz Sheikh (67) and Mairaj Ahmad Khan (63) finding themselves in the 67th and 76th spots among 80 shooters.

In women’s skeet, Olympic quota winners Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan apart from World Cup medallist Ganemat Sekhon shot identical score of 69. Two more rounds on Thursday, will lead to the top six competing in the finals.

KARTING

Aarav tops Round 2 with maiden win in Meritus Cup karting

Gurugram’s Aarav Dewan of Leapfrog Racing won Round 2 of the junior class while Bengaluru’s Ishaan Madesh of Peregrine Racing took the honours in the senior class in Round 2 of the FMSCI Meco Meritus Cup in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Chennai’s Rivaan Dev Preetham, the reigning Rotax champion, won both the races in the Micro class.

For the 14-year Aarav, a Class 8 student of Heritage Experiential School, this is his first career win at the national level. He won the final race and came third in the super heat.

He emerged as the championship leader with a total of 61 points. Arafath, who led the table with 32 points after round 1, was second with 58 points.

In the Micro class, 11-year Preetham of MSport topped the table after two rounds with 67 points. The Class 5 students of Alphabet International School won both the rounds.

Rehan Khan, who bagged 29 points in each of the two rounds was in second place. Yug Jain of Peregrine Racing is third in the standings after two rounds.

Multiple National champion Ishaan won round 2 in senior class with a third in the sprint and a victory in the feature race.

But it is Siddharth Rooso of Kartkrew Motorsports, who is leading the senior table with 64 points and his teammate Ethan Joy on 51 in third. Ishaan did not take part in round 1.

