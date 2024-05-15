Which Premier League teams have qualified for UEFA Champions League 2024-25?

As the 2023-24 football season concludes, the Premier League is the only top-five league, where the title race will go down to the last matchday.

While Manchester City look favourites to defend its league title after a crucial 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal follows closely, two points behind City.

England is yet to crown its champion this season, but it has already been decided which English teams will compete in the UEFA champions League 2024-25 season.

Manchester City

Manchester City, which won the treble last season (Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup) failed to defend its UCL title, after a quarterfinal loss against Real Madrid.

However, with 88 points on board and favourites to defend its league title, Pep Guardiola’s men will compete in Europe’s premier club competition next season and should start as one of the favourites again.

Arsenal

Arsenal will rue its missed chances to capitalise in important matches, which sees it second-favourite to win the league title for the first time since the 2003-4 ‘Invincibles’ season.

Despite missing out on a glorious chance to win the Premier League title, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal is confirmed for at least a runner-up spot, which guarantees it a Champions League spot next season.

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s farewell season has not gone to plan. Liverpool, which will finish the season without any trophy, was in a three-way Premier League title race with Man City and Arsenal at one point.

But the Reds dropped points in crucial matches late in the season, which saw Klopp’s men fall behind. However, Klopp has managed to guarantee a third-placed finish for his team, which means that Liverpool is assured of a Champions League spot next season.

Aston Villa

It has been a monumental season for Aston Villa under Unai Emery’s tutelage, with the club guaranteeing a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League standings.

This essentially means that Villa will play in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 1982-83 season (back when it was called the European Cup).

Villa, which played out a 3-3 draw against Liverpool in its last match, booked a ticket for next season’s Champions League after fifth-placed Tottenham succumbed to a 2-0 loss against Man City.

Premier League points table (one matchday to go)