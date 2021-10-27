More Sports More Sports Neeraj Chopra, Mithali Raj and Sunil Chhetri among 11 recommended for Khel Ratna Award Neeraj Chopra, who bagged gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, was among the 11 athletes who were recommended for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Team Sportstar New Delhi 27 October, 2021 17:40 IST Neeraj Chopra with his gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics - PTI Team Sportstar New Delhi 27 October, 2021 17:40 IST Neeraj Chopra, who bagged gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, was among the 11 athletes who were recommended for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award - India's highest sporting honour. The national sports awards committee on Wednesday decided to include Ravi Dahiya, PR Sreejesh and Lovlina Borgohain in the list, along with five para-athletes, who created history at the Tokyo Paralympics. India's women's Test and ODI captain Mithali Raj was also named for the top honour along with Sunil Chhetri.India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is among the 35 selected for Arjuna award.The athletes who have been recommended for the Khel Ratna Award Neeraj Chopra (Athletics)Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)PR Sreejesh (Hockey)Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)Sunil Chhetri (Football)Mithali Raj (Cricket)Pramod Bhagat (Para-Badminton)Sumit Antil (Para-Javelin)Avani Lekhara (Para-Shooting)Krishna Nagar (Para-Badminton)M Narwal (Para-Shooting) Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :