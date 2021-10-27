Neeraj Chopra, Mithali Raj and Sunil Chhetri among 11 recommended for Khel Ratna Award

Neeraj Chopra, who bagged gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, was among the 11 athletes who were recommended for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award - India's highest sporting honour.

The national sports awards committee on Wednesday decided to include Ravi Dahiya, PR Sreejesh and Lovlina Borgohain in the list, along with five para-athletes, who created history at the Tokyo Paralympics. India's women's Test and ODI captain Mithali Raj was also named for the top honour along with Sunil Chhetri.

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is among the 35 selected for Arjuna award.