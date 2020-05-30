More Sports More Sports AFI recommends Neeraj Chopra for Khel Ratna for third successive year The 22-year-old Neeraj is the only track and field athlete to be recommended by the AFI for the country’s highest sports award this year. PTI New Delhi 30 May, 2020 21:38 IST The Athletics Federation of India has forwarded Neeraj's name for the third time in a row. - AP Photo PTI New Delhi 30 May, 2020 21:38 IST Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was on Saturday recommended for the coveted Khel Ratna Award by the committee constituted by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) for the third time in a row.The 22-year-old Chopra is the only track and field athlete to be recommended by the AFI for the country’s highest sports award this year.Chopra has already being conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2018 after winning a gold in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. In that year, he was also recommended for the Khel Ratna. He was again recommended for the Khel Ratna last year after winning gold in the 2018 Asian Games. No foreign travel for Indian athletes in 2020, says AFI chief “Neeraj is the only athlete recommended by the awards committee for the Khel Ratna this year,” a source told PTI.The Khel Ratna Award carries a medallion, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 7.5 lakh.Top sprinter Dutee Chand, who won a gold in the World University Games in 2019 and two silver medals in the 2018 Asian Games (one each in 100m and 200m), has already been recommended for the Arjuna Award by the Odisha government. Chopra has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 87.86m in South Africa in January in his first competition after recovering from an elbow injury. Neeraj: Will be back to full fitness in two weeks once proper training starts He missed the entire 2019 season due to the injury but breached the Olympic qualification mark of 85m.In 2019, Neeraj had missed the IAAF World Championships, the Diamond League and the Asian Championships while recovering from the injury.His last major international competition was the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games where he won gold with a national record of 88.06m. He had undergone a surgery in May 2019 to treat the injury. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.